Xali Gold Announces Non-Brokered Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) (“Xali Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) to raise gross proceeds of approximately C$1,500,000. The Private Placement will support the Company’s renewed focus on acquiring, exploring and developing the Pico Machay Gold Project (“Pico Machay” or the “Project”), an advanced exploration stage project in Peru with a near-term production goal. Please refer to the Company’s October 24, 2025 news release for complete Pico Machay acquisition details.

The Private Placement will consist of the sale of approximately 15,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.10 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of approximately C$1,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole being a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one additional share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for 18 months at a price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share, subject to an Accelerated Expiry. If at any time after April 15th, 2026 (or such later date as may be four months from the closing of the Private Placement), the Company’s common shares have a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange at or above a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice by news release that the expiration of the Warrants will be accelerated to 40 days from the date of providing such notice. Both the Shares and any Warrant Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a mandatory four month and one day hold period commencing the day of closing of the Private Placement.

Approximately 75% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be allocated to the acquisition and exploration of Pico Machay, with the balance directed towards working capital and general corporate purposes.

Xali Gold intends to close the Private Placement on or around December 15th, 2025, or such a date as the Company may determine. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval.

If aggregate subscriptions for Units under the Private Placement exceed the maximum number of Units to be sold, Xali Gold may, subject to TSXV approval, increase the size of the Private Placement or subscriptions will otherwise be accepted on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The Company may pay finder’s fees in connection with a portion of the Private Placement, as permitted by TSXV policies and applicable securities laws.

About Xali Gold

Xali Gold is a gold and silver exploration company focused on advancing opportunities in the Americas. The Company is focused on completing the acquisition, exploration and development of Pico Machay, an advanced exploration stage gold project in South America with a near-term production goal. Xali Gold maintains exploration potential as well as two royalty agreements with third parties who have the rights to produce gold and silver from specific areas of the El Oro gold-silver Project in Mexico, a historic district-scale system with a long history of significant gold and silver production.

Xali Gold is dedicated to being a responsible Community partner.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

