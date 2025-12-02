Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc. Engages Forge Global to Facilitate $2.5 Million Raise for CID™ Propulsion System

Key West, FL , Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc. (QDE), developer of the patented Centrifugal Impulse Drive (CID™) — the world’s first independently validated mechanical propellant-less propulsion system — has engaged Forge Global, Inc. to act as placement agent for a $2.5 million private equity raise, representing 500,000 shares at $5.00 per share.

Forge Global, Inc., an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member, facilitates compliant private-placement opportunities for accredited investors.

Accredited investors may learn more about the opportunity by visiting www.forgeglobal.com.





“Our mission has always been to make propulsion sustainable — to remove the fuel barrier that limits every satellite in orbit,” said Harry P. Sprain, CEO/CTO and inventor of CID™. “This raise through Forge Global will allow us to take CID™ from laboratory validation to orbital demonstration — proving continuous mechanical thrust in space for the first time.”

A New Era of Sustainable Satellite Propulsion

CID™ replaces conventional electric and chemical propulsion with a fully mechanical system of rotating magnets that convert centrifugal energy into linear thrust. By eliminating propellant, CID™ reduces satellite mass, extends operational lifetimes, and enables indefinite orbital maneuvering and station keeping.

The global satellite propulsion market is projected to exceed $5 billion by 2030, driven by demand for lower-cost, longer-lived satellites. CID™ directly addresses this need by removing the largest operational constraint in orbit — onboard fuel.

Following laboratory validation at the Georgia Institute of Technology, CID™ demonstrated measurable directional thrust in the milli-Newton range, consistent with advanced computational modeling by Dr. Shakeeb Bin Hasan (Ph.D.). His 3D finite-element simulations verified continuous mechanical thrust generation and directional control through rotor-frequency detuning — confirming CID™ as the first propulsion system of its kind grounded in classical physics.

QDE’s Orbital Mission

QDE will partner with an established aerospace launch provider to integrate the CID™ payload into a commercial satellite platform for orbital demonstration. The selected partner will oversee spacecraft adaptation, payload integration, and in-orbit testing, supported by a global mission operations network.

This mission will demonstrate CID™’s thrust performance in microgravity and validate its potential for continuous, sustainable propulsion without onboard fuel — a breakthrough for satellite mobility and long-duration missions.

About Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc.

Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc. (QDE) is a U.S.-based aerospace company pioneering mechanical propellant-less propulsion for satellites and spacecraft. Founded by inventor and CEO/CTO Harry P. Sprain, QDE develops and commercializes CID™, the first propulsion system capable of producing continuous thrust mechanically through the controlled motion of rotating magnets. Backed by U.S. and international patents, QDE’s mission is to redefine satellite propulsion for a sustainable space economy.

More information: www.qde-inc.com