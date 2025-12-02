Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, announces its investigation into potential stockholder claims involving Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation”) (NYSE:LYV) allegedly deceiving consumers and violating federal law.

On September 18, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”), along with seven states, filed a civil complaint alleging that Live Nation and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ticketmaster, LLC (“Ticketmaster”) earned hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue by systematically violating federal law, displayed deceptively low ticket prices, and deceptively represented that they impose strict ticket limits for individual events. The complaint alleges one broker, using hundreds of accounts, purchased 9,000 tickets for one night of a Beyonce concert and in turn resold 2,500 of those tickets on the secondary market, earning Ticket Master additional fees on each re-sale and causing fans to pay inflated resale prices for high-demand tickets.

The complaint further alleges that senior officers of Live Nation and Ticketmaster were personally involved in the deception by directing management to “turn[] a blind eye” to ticket brokers circumventing Live Nation and Ticketmaster enforcement measures. Upon the filing of the FTC’s complaint, shares of Live Nation declined approximately 3%.

Berman Tabacco is investigating whether Live Nation’s board of directors had a role in this scheme and whether its officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties.

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities cases on behalf of investors. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Benchmark Litigation, which ranked the firm as a Top Plaintiffs’ Firm and as Highly Recommended. Chambers USA recognized the firm as a leading securities litigation firm in its Securities Litigation–Mainly Plaintiff category. The Legal 500 has also ranked the firm as recommended in securities litigation. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

