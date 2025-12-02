INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – ARE

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (“Alexandria” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Alexandria and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 26, 2026 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Alexandria securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 27, 2025, Alexandria reported below-expectation financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2025 and, in particular, cut its full-year 2025 funds from operations, or FFO, guidance. The Company attributed the setback to lower occupancy rates, slower leasing activity and, most notably, a real estate impairment charge of $323.9 million with $206 million attributed to its Long Island City property.

On this news, Alexandria’s stock price fell $14.93 per share, or 19.17%, to close at $62.94 per share on October 28, 2025.

