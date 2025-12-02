Springbig Launches Face ID for Gated Links, Delivering the Fastest and Most Secure Message Experience in Regulated Retail

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springbig, the AI powered marketing platform trusted by leading regulated retailers and brands, today announced the launch of Face ID authentication for gated links, a major upgrade that makes accessing compliant SMS offers as effortless as unlocking your phone. With Face ID enabled, consumers can open gated content in seconds, eliminating friction at the moment of engagement and creating a faster, more intuitive path from notification to offer. The result is a smoother customer experience and a measurable lift in campaign performance for retailers and brands.

“Every extra step between a text and the campaign costs engagement,” said Jaret Christopher, CEO of Springbig. “Face ID changes that. We’re giving consumers a premium, modern way to access gated content instantly while helping our clients capture more value from every campaign.”

In regulated industries, secure access is essential, but it often introduces unnecessary complexity. Face ID solves this by combining Springbig’s trusted eligibility checks with a familiar, high trust verification method consumers already rely on for banking, payments, and personal data protection. This upgrade delivers a powerful combination of convenience and compliance, removing the traditional tradeoff between the two.

Face ID improves outcomes for both consumers and marketers. Shoppers gain instant access to personalized offers with a single glance, along with a seamless, app like experience that feels native to their iOS or Android devices. Retailers and brands benefit from higher completion rates after SMS clicks, increased offer visibility and redemption, and stronger overall campaign performance driven by fewer drop offs. In short, reducing friction directly translates to more engagement and more revenue.

Today’s customers move fast and expect secure access to happen transparently in the background. Face ID meets that expectation by enabling quicker discovery of time sensitive deals, more consistent repeat engagement, and a smoother bridge from digital messaging to in store action. This is not just a feature upgrade, it is a significant behavioral unlock that aligns compliant marketing with modern shopper habits.

Springbig is a market leading AI software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. Springbig’s AI MarTech platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback systems, and loyalty programs to support customer engagement and retention. Springbig offers marketing automation solutions that ensure consistent customer communication, driving stronger retention and increased retail foot traffic. Additionally, Springbig’s reporting and analytics tools deliver valuable insights that help clients better understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/

