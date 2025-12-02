Levin Papantonio Donates $25,000 to “Communities Caring at Christmas” to Support Local Families in Need

PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levin Papantonio law firm proudly continued its long-standing tradition of holiday giving today with a $25,000 donation to Communities Caring at Christmas, a local program dedicated to helping families in Escambia County during the holiday season.

The check presentation took place Tuesday, December 2, 2025, and was made by Levin Papantonio President Brian Barr, along with shareholders Virginia Buchanan, Rachael Gilmer, and Brett Vigodsky.

For decades, Communities Caring at Christmas has been a vital lifeline for families facing hardship during the holidays. Through partnerships with local businesses, donors, and volunteers, the program provides toys, food, and essential resources to children and families who might otherwise go without during the Christmas season. The effort also spotlights urgent community needs while uniting Northwest Florida in a shared mission of generosity and compassion.

“Every year, this program reminds us of what the holidays are truly about,” Barr said. “At Levin Papantonio, we are privileged to support Communities Caring at Christmas because it directly impacts families right here in our backyard. This donation takes the form of a check, but it also voices a commitment to stand with our neighbors, uplift children, and make sure more families experience hope and joy this season.”

What Community Involvement Means

The firm’s donation was presented to Sue Straughn, longtime anchor at WEAR-TV, which founded the program in 1979. Straughn shared a glimpse of the grim reality so many local families and residents experience throughout the holidays.

“As this season of thanksgiving ushers us into the season of giving, I am moved by a 17-year-old young man on our foster care list whose only request for Christmas is Febreze—so his room can smell better,” Straughn said.

“Thank you to the Levin Papantonio law firm for its very generous donation that will allow Communities Caring at Christmas to fulfill his wish and the wishes of so many other children. Thank you and God bless you.”

Levin Papantonio’s annual contribution to Communities Caring at Christmas has become one of the cornerstone gifts supporting the program’s ability to expand its reach and meet growing needs across Escambia County.

The firm’s leadership emphasized that community involvement is a core part of its mission, not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.

“Giving back is woven into the DNA of this firm,” Buchanan said. “This community has supported us for generations, and it’s important that we continue to show up when it matters most.”

