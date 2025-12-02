Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Investors of Cepton, and MoonLake to Inquire About Their Rights Before Upcoming Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Class Period: March 10, 2024 to September 29, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2025



The suit alleges that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics misled investors about its sole drug candidate, sonelokimab (SLK), which was promoted as superior to competing monoclonal antibodies. The complaint claims MoonLake and its executives repeatedly touted SLK’s Nanobody structure as providing unique clinical advantages, while failing to disclose that it targeted the same molecules as UCB’s BIMZELX and offered no proven superiority. On September 28, 2025, MoonLake announced Phase 3 results showing SLK failed to match BIMZELX’s efficacy, which analysts called a “disastrous result.” Following the news, MoonLake’s stock collapsed nearly 90%, causing significant losses for investors.

On September 29, 2025, before the market opened, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K. Attached to the current report was a press release which stated that, in MoonLake’s VELA-2 trial, “intercurrent events in the higher-than-expected placebo arm precluded the study from achieving statistical significance in the week 16 primary endpoint using the composite strategy[.]”



On this news, MoonLake stock plummeted 89.9% on September 29, 2025.



Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Class Period: July 29, 2024 to January 6, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants engaged in tax fraud; (2) Defendants committed bribery to cover up the fact that they committed tax fraud; (3) as a result, defendants understated the legal risk facing the company; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



