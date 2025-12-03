FINDLAY, OH, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINDLAY, OH - December 02, 2025 - -

As executive burnout reaches new levels across industries, neuroscientist and strategic communication expert Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is expanding evidence-informed programs designed to help CEOs, founders, and senior leaders improve clarity, decision-making, and cognitive resilience in high-pressure environments. Through her company, The RED Carpet Connection, LLC, she has added a new division, The SubConscious Connection, LLC, which combines neuroscience, communication strategy, and subconscious mindset methods to support leaders managing intense demands, complex messaging, and rapid organizational change.

Recent leadership surveys show rising concerns about mental fatigue, communication breakdowns, and decision overload among executives across the United States. Leadership burnout rose to 56% in 2024, according to LHH, a global talent solutions company, which conducted a study in February of 2025.

Business journals and management associations have acknowledged the growing call for structured support around cognitive clarity and communication effectiveness at the senior level. These trends reflect a broader shift toward evidence-informed leadership development as organizations adapt to economic, technological, and workforce pressures.

"Executives face a level of cognitive pressure that most people never see," Adams-Miller said. "Their decisions are fast, public, and consequential. When leaders understand how their brain processes information under stress, they communicate more clearly and lead more effectively."

Her approach integrates neuroscience-informed communication strategies, personality profiling, neuro-linguistic processing, hypnotherapy, mind-mastery techniques, and executive coaching. The work emphasizes clarity, cognitive alignment, and communication strategy, competencies increasingly essential for media interviews, public speaking, investor communication, and high-stakes decision-making.

External academic research continues to reinforce the importance of communication-focused leadership support. Studies in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience show that cognitively aligned communication improves message retention and stakeholder motivation. A 2023 review in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology reported that leaders who received structured communication training demonstrated measurable increases in decision-making confidence, improved relational clarity with teams, and reductions in perceived stress. Leadership development analysts in the corporate sector have similarly noted a growing adoption of neuroscience-informed methods in executive training programs.

Independent third-party validation also highlights the practical value of communication-centered interventions. A multinational leadership consultancy recently reported that senior executives who underwent structured communication and mindset training demonstrated a 14–22 percent improvement in message coherence during simulations and scenario-based evaluations. These findings mirror broader research trends and align with the types of outcomes observed in Adams-Miller's programs.

Executives participating in her sessions complete structured communication and mindset assessments across multiple touchpoints. Internal evaluation data, reviewed by independent communication analysts to ensure scoring consistency, indicate that participants reported improvements in clarity, presence, and communication readiness under high-stakes conditions. Reported outcomes include more precise articulation of strategic priorities, greater message consistency across departments, and more efficient decision pathways during time-sensitive situations.

Leaders who have completed her programs frequently describe improvements that translate into practical results: increased decisiveness during organizational shifts, stronger engagement during presentations, more coherent communication with boards and investors, and a noticeable reduction in cognitive overload before major decisions. Many credit these shifts with helping stabilize team culture, accelerate strategic planning cycles, or enhance leadership presence in external environments.

"The modern executive environment is louder, faster, and more demanding than ever," Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller said. "My work is to help leaders build the internal and external clarity they need to communicate decisively, stay grounded, and lead with influence."

As burnout, turnover, and communication gaps continue to challenge organizations, Adams-Miller encourages leadership teams, boards, and HR departments to consider neuroscience-informed communication development as part of their long-term strategy for executive performance and organizational health. She remains available for executive consultations, organizational communication training, keynote speaking, and transition-readiness programs for senior leaders.

