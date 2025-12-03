CARIBBEAN AIRLINES PROVIDES CUSTOMER UPDATE ON NETWORK OPTIMIZATION PROGRAMME

Piarco, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribbean Airlines advises that as part of its ongoing Network Optimization Programme, the airline will adjust elements of its regional operations to enhance schedule reliability, maintain competitiveness and ensure long-term sustainability.

Effective January 10, 2026, the airline will discontinue services on its Tortola, BVI and San Juan, Puerto Rico routes following comprehensive evaluations of route performance and resource deployment.

Discontinued flights are as follows:

FLIGHT NUMBER ROUTE BW 292 TRINIDAD - BARBADOS – TORTOLA – PUERTO RICO

ALL SECTORS BW 293 PUERTO RICO - TORTOLA – BARBADOS – TRINIDAD

ALL SECTORS BW 296 TRINIDAD - DOMINICA – PUERTO RICO

ALL SECTORS BW 297 PUERTO RICO – DOMINICA – TRINIDAD

ALL SECTORS

Customers with confirmed bookings to or from Tortola and Puerto Rico after January 10, 2026, are being contacted directly and will receive full refunds where applicable.

As part of this optimization programme, Caribbean Airlines will also restructure its Barbados hub from February 2026.

Our customers are assured that:

Aircraft and crew positioned in Barbados will transition to operate from Trinidad, to, from and beyond Barbados.

They will continue to experience seamless connectivity across the Northern and Eastern Caribbean with a refined flight schedule.

Caribbean Airlines remains committed to working with stakeholders to maintain connectivity throughout its network.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Nirmala Ramai commented: “These changes form a critical part of our plan to deliver reliable service while managing our resources responsibly. Our customers remain our priority and these adjustments ensure we continue to provide strong regional connectivity, supported by a sustainable and competitive operational model.”

Caribbean Airlines thanks its customers for their understanding and remains committed to delivering dependable service and a strengthened travel experience across its network.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

DISCONTINUATION OF FLIGHT ON TORTOLA AND PUERTO RICO ROUTES FROM JANUARY 10, 2026

1. When will Caribbean Airlines discontinue service to Tortola and Puerto Rico

The discontinuation of flights will be from Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Caribbean Airlines will operate its last scheduled services to/from Tortola and Puerto Rico on Friday, January 09, 2026 where applicable.

2. What are the flights affected by this discontinuation of service?

3. Why is the airline discontinuing these services?

As part of the airline’s broader operational restructuring strategy, which includes on-going assessments of route performance and prevailing economic conditions on these routes, the airline has taken the commercial decision to discontinue services on its Tortola and Puerto Rico routes, effective January 10, 2026.

4. What happens if a customer already has a booking to travel on/after January 10, 2026?

Customers with confirmed bookings on any of the cancelled flights will receive a full refund of their ticketed fare.

5. How do customers apply for a refund?

All refunds will be automatically processed as follows:

Fully paid fares will be automatically refunded to customers. These refunds will be automatically processed via Caribbean Airlines (for bookings made directly with Caribbean Airlines) or via travel agents or third-party websites.

6. How do customers with bookings facilitated through a travel agent or third-party website/GDS get their refund?

Customers booked via a travel agent or a third-party website/GDS (e.g. Expedia, Travelocity), will be contacted by their booking agent/GDS to process their refund.

7. Will Caribbean Airlines facilitate travel for affected passengers on another air carrier that may be operating the route?

No. Affected passengers will be refunded their purchased fares.

8. What are the options available for customers who have already travelled and their return flight is affected?

Passengers whose return travel is on/after January 10, 2026 will have the value of the unused portion of their ticket automatically refunded.

Caribbean Airlines Reservations Sales and Customer Support contact:

US: +1 800 920 4225

Caribbean + 1 800 744 2225

RESTRUCTURE OF THE BARBADOS HUB

When will Caribbean Airlines restructure its Barbados hub?

The Barbados hub restructure is planned for February 2026, with the updated schedule now being refined. The airline will provide customer updates when the revised schedule is finalized.

