Film Finance & Future Capital Entertainment Summit Brings Innovation To Filmmakers

Film Finance Summit brings innovation to filmmakers:

The Writers Guild Theatre became ground zero for the next wave of independent film financing as the Film Finance & Future Capital Entertainment Summit drew a highly curated mix of private equity executives, family offices, producers, financiers, and tech innovators.

Founded by Real Estate mogul Doval Bacall — Hosted by “Your Script Produced! Studios, the event zeroed in on the rapidly shifting economics of independent filmmaking, and the growing role that private equity, global capital, AI, and digital assets technology will play in Hollywood’s next cycle.

Hollywood’s next wave of capital, unlocking the $12+ Trillion in private equity and crypto wealth strategically to be injected into the independent and studio level production.

Independent filmmakers, global investors, production companies, and emerging technology leaders were all on hand to help redefine entertainment economics. The event functioned as a marketplace for dealmaking, strategic partnerships, and investment across film, TV, and next-gen media.

Backed by Doval Bacall Entertainment and represented exclusively by United Talent Agency, the summit positioned itself as one of the rare industry gatherings where meaningful private capital was actually in the room. Over a full day of panels and dealmaking conversations, the program explored new investment pathways for a studio system still recalibrating from the streaming era. Key topics included:

Tax-smart investment structures

Studio-level financing models accessible to independents

How private equity is reshaping content spending

Family Office investment strategies in film and media

Unlocking global crypto wealth and tokenization models

Web3 rights management and digital distribution

Reducing investor risk across film slates and SPV’s

Industry insiders pointed to recurring themes: cross-border financing, structured credit, and investor-favored section 181 and the continued rise of tax-efficient investment strategies, all indicating that alternative capital is positioned to fill the gap as traditional studio spending continues to contract.

High-Profile Execs, Financiers, and Creators Look Ahead to Hollywood’s Next Cycle.

Confirmed speakers & attendees included a mix of studio veterans, producers, financiers, attorneys, and tech leaders such as Glenn S. Gainor (Hollywood Ventures Group), Doval Bacall (Your Script Produced! Studios), Dante DeSario (UTA), Samara Pollak (MarcyPen Capital Partners), Amara & Dasha Wayans (Wayans Empire), Michael Spanos (LA Chargers), Jethro Rothe-Kushel (Producers Guild of America), Brian O’Shea (The Exchange), Brian Altounian (Miramontes Capital), Zack Ellison (Applied Real Intelligence), Prince Ace (CineBlock), Erik White and many more.

Conversation throughout the day centered on the new reality for independent production: tighter studio output, rising demand for private capital, and a broad push to build more innovative, more resilient financing models.

“I walked in, not knowing what to expect, and I was pleasantly surprised with the caliber of people who attended and the very thoughtful conversations we had not just on the panel, but the intelligent questions that were asked,” said Glenn Gainor, panelist.

Looking Ahead: A Bigger, Broader 2026 Edition

Bacall confirmed that planning is already underway for an expanded 2026 summit, which will include:

Larger accredited investor roundtables

International crypto-wealth and tokenization segments

Tax smart investment strategies that attract investors

SPV and slate-equity financing programs

Global delegations

AI and production-tech showcases

A much larger and stronger presence from Wall Street and private markets

THE GOAL: To Anchor the summit as the ultimate bridge between Hollywood and global private-capital ecosystem, driving the industry's next wave of growth.

“This summit is about bringing the smartest capital in the world directly into the creative ecosystem – and building structures that finally de-risk what has historically been viewed as a volatile asset class. We’re creating a dealmaking environment that merges entertainment, private markets, crypto wealth, and innovation at the highest level," said Doval Bacall, Founder

Your Script Produced! Studios and Doval Bacall Entertainment exclusively repped by United Talent Agency.

