$201M (CAD) Exit for Bar Brand TRUBAR Reported Last Week by CPG Insider – Founded by Former NFL Player Brad Pyatt and His Wife

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to CPG Insider, TRUBAR, a better-for-you bar brand under Simply Better Brands (TSE: TRBR), was announced last week to be acquired by ETİ Gıda in a $201 million (CAD) all-cash transaction . The deal, representing a 64% premium over TRUBAR’s previous closing share price, is expected to accelerate the brand’s growth across North America while expanding its global presence.

The acquisition has reportedly been recommended by TRUBAR’s Board of Directors and Special Committee, which deemed the partnership in the company’s best interest. ETİ Gıda’s experience in scaling international consumer brands is expected to further support TRUBAR’s expansion.





A Family-Born Idea That Sparked a Category Challenger

According to sources, TRUBAR was founded in 2018 as a family idea developed by former NFL player Brad Pyatt and his wife, with the goal of creating clean-ingredient, indulgent bars without artificial fillers or compromises. The brand quickly gained recognition for its “real ingredients, real flavor” approach and has grown into a notable player in the health and wellness category, achieving national visibility and a loyal consumer following.

Strategic Implications

The acquisition is expected to enhance TRUBAR’s global distribution capabilities while supporting growth in North America. ETİ Gıda’s international scale, manufacturing capacity, and category expertise are anticipated to help TRUBAR expand its presence in the better-for-you snack market.





About TRUBAR

TRUBAR is a better-for-you bar brand known for indulgent flavors, clean ingredients, and simple formulations. Established in 2018, the brand has gained national distribution and a devoted consumer following. TRUBAR is part of Simply Better Brands (TSE: TRBR), a portfolio of high-growth health and wellness products.

About ETİ Gıda

ETİ Gıda is a global consumer-goods company with an extensive portfolio spanning snacks, food products, and packaged goods. The company leverages international distribution networks and a strong track record of scaling brands across multiple markets, with a focus on strategic acquisitions and category innovation.

