The North West Company Inc. Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will be reporting its third quarter results on December 9, 2025, after market hours, and will host a conference call for its third quarter results the next day on December 10, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Central Time).

Conference call link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe081f07f34ee4a12bfa5fc7253f3a986

Register ahead of time to receive a unique PIN to access the conference call via telephone. Once registered, participants can dial into the conference call from their telephone via the unique PIN or click on the “Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly on their telephone.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a39bbant

The conference call will be archived and available until December 10, 2026 at https://www.northwest.ca/investors/conference-calls.

Company Profile

North West, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 230 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD $2.6 billion.

For more information contact:

Alexis Cloutier, Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of North West

Phone: (204) 938-8976 / Email: acloutier@northwest.ca

Visit: www.northwest.ca