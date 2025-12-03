MoneyHero Group Expands Hong Kong Digital Asset Wealth Product Offerings in Collaboration with HashKey Group

HONG KONG, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced the expansion of its digital asset wealth product offerings through its new collaboration with HashKey Group (“HashKey”), a leading digital asset company. HashKey operates HashKey Exchange, the leading licensed digital asset exchange in Hong Kong.

This collaboration builds on MoneyHero’s existing digital asset wealth product offerings in Hong Kong, further expanding its partner network of Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“SFC”)-licensed institutions. This will empower consumers to make smarter and more informed financial decisions with a broader range of product choices from SFC-licensed platforms like HashKey, alongside insurance, stock, and personal loan products.

This aligns with Hong Kong’s emergence as one of Asia’s most progressive and well-regulated digital asset markets, guided by a vision outlined by the HKSAR Government in its “Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets in Hong Kong” and the recent implementation of a stablecoin regulatory regime in the region. This has fostered a vibrant ecosystem and growing interest in digital assets which MoneyHero and HashKey are capitalising on to offer greater consumer access to digital asset products and contribute to Hong Kong’s growth as a hub of financial innovation.

Shravan Thakur, Chief Commercial Officer of MoneyHero Group, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with HashKey, a recognised leader in the digital asset space across Asia, as we continue to strengthen our digital asset wealth product offerings in Hong Kong and provide regulated pathways for broader, compliant participation in the digital asset economy. As we expand digital asset offerings for our highly engaged user base in collaboration with leading licensed institutions like HashKey, we are strengthening our offering and providing consumers with additional ways to build a resilient financial future. This collaboration also aligns with MoneyHero’s broader strategy to develop the region’s most comprehensive personal-finance ecosystem, connecting users to traditional banking and insurance, as well as next-generation digital finance solutions.”

​​​​About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform that provides consumers with actionable insights to discover, compare, and choose the best financial products with confidence — bringing data intelligence and seamless digital access across insurance and banking solutions. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 270 commercial partner relationships as at 30 June 2025, and had approximately 5.3 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended 30 June 2025. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and also contains certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including, but not limited to, statements as to the Company’s growth strategies, future results of operations and financial position, market size, industry trends and growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations: IR@MoneyHeroGroup.com

Media Relations: Press@MoneyHeroGroup.com



Disclaimer

The Company and its subsidiaries do not hold any license issued by the SFC and do not engage in any regulated activities as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, nor is it intended to constitute, an offer or invitation to provide any securities, investment, or other regulated services to the public in Hong Kong.