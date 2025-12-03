Global Times: Translators' Voices: Insights in ‘Xi Jinping: The Governance of China’ align closely with Africa’s practical needs

Beijing, China, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Over the past 25 years, the relationship between China and Africa has achieved a leapfrog development from a "new type of partnership" established at the first FOCAC Ministerial Meeting, to a "new type of strategic partnership," then a "comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership," and to an "all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era," entering the best period in history.

From the "10 cooperation plans," "eight major initiatives," and "nine programs" to the "10 partnership actions," solid blueprints have been implemented one after another and key projects have been delivered and borne fruits. Over the past 25 years, especially since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, China and Africa have set a stellar example of solidarity and cooperation for the Global South through their vivid practices, painting a new picture of development characterized by mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2024 has been included in the Volume V of the book series Xi Jinping: The Governance of China. President Xi said that China and Africa's joint pursuit of modernization will set off a wave of modernization in the Global South, and open a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for humanity.

In June, President Xi sent a congratulatory letter to the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the FOCAC. It is hoped that China and Africa will continue to steadily advance the implementation of the Beijing Summit's outcomes, carefully plan the future development of the FOCAC, join hands to build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity, said Xi.

In the 17th installment of the special series "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," the Global Times (GT), along with the People's Daily Overseas Edition, continues to invite Chinese and foreign scholars, translators of Xi's works, practitioners with firsthand experience, and international readers to discuss the theme of "joining hands to build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity," exploring the important practical significance and value of this concept.

In the 17th article of the "Translators' Voices" column, GT interviewed Ao Manyun (Ao), Swahili-language translator of Volume I of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China and director of the Tanzania Research Center at the Communication University of China.

GT: Volume I of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China includes President Xi's important speech delivered in Tanzania in 2013, titled "Be Trustworthy Friends and Sincere Partners Forever." In the speech, President Xi elaborated on China's four principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith that guide its Africa policy. These principles have consistently underpinned the development of China-Africa relations and have been reiterated across subsequent volumes. How do you understand the significance of these four principles for advancing China-Africa ties?

Ao: The principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith are not only the core of China's Africa policy, but also the foundational values underpinning the deepening of China-Africa relations in the new era.

"Sincerity" means treating Africa's concerns with genuine respect and honoring African countries' independent choice of development paths. "Real results" stresses that cooperation must be practical and responsive to Africa's development needs - whether in infrastructure, poverty alleviation or talent training - China has consistently strengthened mutual trust through tangible and verifiable achievements. "Amity" reflects people-to-people affinity, facilitated through education, cultural exchange, youth programs and media cooperation, enabling both sides to better understand one another. "Good faith" underscores equality and candid dialogue in international affairs, promoting cooperation free from political preconditions.

These four principles matter because they transcend the logic of power politics that traditionally dominated international relations. They highlight a partnership grounded in mutual respect and common development. This approach aligns with African nations' aspirations for independence and modernization, and reflects China's sincere attitude as a fellow member of the Global South. Amid increasing global uncertainties, these principles enable China and Africa to move forward together, offering mutual support and serving as a key driving force for South-South cooperation and global governance reform.

GT: In this speech, President Xi greeted the audience with the Swahili word "Habari" (Hello), and concluded with "Asantenisana" (Thank you). As a translator, what do you see as the deeper meaning behind this linguistic choice?

Ao: I was fortunate to be present at the event on March 25, 2013, and to listen to President Xi's speech in person. When President Xi greeted the audience with "Habari" in Swahili, the African friends present were visibly moved. After the speech, many told me that it felt like a "warm greeting from a friend from afar."

Using a local language in a diplomatic setting signals respect for the cultural subjectivity of African peoples and reflects China's willingness to engage on a basis of equality. Especially in East Africa, Swahili is more than a language - it embodies history, identity and a sense of regional cultural community. When a foreign leader uses this language to express respect and friendship, it resonates emotionally with local audiences, strengthening acceptance, trust and affinity. This choice itself reflects China and its leadership's genuine appreciation of East African culture.

GT: In Volume I, President Xi uses an African saying, "a river runs deep because of its source," to describe the historical depth of China-Africa friendship. In Volume V, he again cites an African proverb, "a real friend is someone you share the path with," calling on China and Africa to advance modernization hand in hand. In your view, in which areas do China and Africa share common interests today, and what development goals do they jointly pursue?

Ao: Swahili proverbs embody the accumulated wisdom of East African societies. During the translation process of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, our team often noted how deeply and accurately President Xi understands and applies African proverbs. From "a river runs deep because of its source" to "a real friend is someone you share the path with," these references underscore that China-Africa relations are rooted in both profound historical bonds and shared future-oriented aspirations.

Currently, the two sides share common interests on three main fronts. First, their development needs are highly aligned. Many African countries face challenges such as insufficient industrialization, inadequate infrastructure and shortages in employment and education. China's accumulated modernization experience, technologies and industrial capacity align well with these needs.

Second, the vision for governance modernization is similar. Whether in poverty alleviation, social governance, green development or sustainable urbanization, both China and Africa are exploring development paths suited to their own national conditions, prioritizing development rights and autonomy.

Third, their positions on global affairs are consistent. Both sides emphasize South-South cooperation, oppose unilateral sanctions, and support the building of a fairer and more equitable international order.

GT: A decade ago, President Xi proposed that the new China-Africa strategic partnership be upgraded to a comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership, a statement included in Volume II. In Volume V, he further proposed that the overall positioning of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era." Compared with earlier formulations, what new era characteristics and connotations does the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era embody? How will these elements shape the future of China-Africa relations?

Ao: The "comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership" proposed 10 years ago laid a solid foundation for China-Africa relations. The formulation of building the "all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era" in Volume V reflects the relationship's evolution toward a higher level.

The changes are mainly reflected in three areas. First, the relationship has become significantly more comprehensive. Cooperation has expanded from traditional trade and infrastructure to include the digital economy, green development, security cooperation as well as youth and media exchanges, forming a multi-tiered, broad-spectrum cooperation framework.

Second, the relationship's strategic nature has become more prominent. "All-weather" signifies that China-Africa relations can withstand external disruptions and remain stable amid global volatility, demonstrating strong strategic resilience.

Third, the concept of a "community with a shared future" highlights the deep structural interlinkage of interests. China and Africa share common aspirations in modernization, global governance reform and equitable development. This concept will guide both sides to generate more cooperation outcomes that directly benefit their peoples.

GT: You have long studied East African languages, communication systems and media trends. Based on your observations, how has Xi Jinping: The Governance of China been received in Africa? What role has the Swahili edition played in enhancing its readability and influence? Why, in your experience, are African readers interested in this work?

Ao: Through observing media communication in East Africa, I can clearly see that the readership and influence of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China are steadily rising in Africa.

First, the readership has become increasingly diverse - not only scholars and government officials, but also business people, students and media professionals. They regard the work as an important window into understanding China's development philosophy.

Second, the Swahili edition has greatly enhanced readability. In East Africa, Swahili remains the main reading language for ordinary citizens. Presenting major works and ideas in their native language significantly improves comprehension, acceptance and reading efficiency. Many readers in Tanzania and Kenya have told me that this is the first time China's governance philosophy has felt "as clear as if speaking directly to us."

Third, African readers' interest is closely linked to the practical appeal of China's development experience. China's achievements in poverty reduction, governance modernization, technological innovation and educational expansion are directly relevant to African countries' ongoing modernization efforts. This sense of "applicability" generates strong interest.

GT: Five volumes of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China have now been published. What are your expectations for translating more volumes into Swahili? Based on your understanding of African realities, which development experiences in the book series do you believe offer valuable insights for the African Union's Agenda 2063?

Ao: As Volume V has been released, more African readers are expressing interest in continuing to read subsequent volumes. Promoting Swahili translations of additional volumes is not merely a linguistic project; it is also a meaningful exercise in knowledge sharing and civilizational exchange.

Swahili is both an official language of the African Union and a UNESCO-recognized language, with over 200 million speakers. Presenting more content in Swahili will allow China's ideas to genuinely enter Africa's knowledge systems, deepen understanding and localize intellectual exchange.

Regarding Africa's practical needs, many of the book's insights align closely with the African Union's Agenda 2063. For example, China's experience in large-scale poverty alleviation, developing the digital economy, expanding green energy, and strengthening education and vocational training aligns strongly with Agenda 2063's goals of "inclusive growth" and "sustainable development."

For future volumes, I hope through precise translation and cross-cultural interpretation, African readers will not only see what China has done, but also understand why and how China has done it. This will enable the work to play a deeper inspirational role in Africa, offering intellectual resources for China and Africa to advance modernization and deepen the building of a community with a shared future.



