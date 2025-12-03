LetPot Launches SS-Pro Smart Seed Starter on Kickstarter – Revolutionizing Year-Round Seed Germination with All-in-One Automation

HONG KONG, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LetPot, a leading smart gardening brand trusted by over 100,000 users worldwide, has officially launched its highly anticipated SS-Pro Smart Seed Starter on Kickstarter. First unveiled as a prototype at the prestigious GreenTech Amsterdam 2025 agricultural exhibition, this innovative product garnered widespread industry attention with its groundbreaking all-in-one smart germination solution. Now available globally to gardening enthusiasts via Kickstarter, the official version has secured support from 686 backers, raising over HK$647,044.

A Game-Changer in Seed Germination: Solving Core Gardening Pain Points

Every gardening enthusiast has faced the frustration of failed seed starts: leggy seedlings from uneven lighting, stunted growth due to temperature fluctuations, and safety hazards from standalone heating mats. Built on LetPot’s 6 years of industry experience and direct user feedback, the SS-Pro Smart Seed Starter eliminates these challenges entirely. Unlike traditional seed starters that require multiple tools and constant monitoring, the SS-Pro integrates all core functions into a single, easy-to-use device, bringing professional-grade germination care to both beginners and seasoned gardeners.

“Starting seeds should be rewarding, not a hassle,” said Lynn, Chief Operating Officer of LetPot and key driver behind the SS-Pro. “I once tried growing herbs with my kids in winter, but the seedlings ended up thin and useless due to insufficient light and messy tool setups. That inspired us to create a solution that simplifies the process through technology. The SS-Pro doesn’t just help seeds germinate successfully – it produces robust seedlings that thrive after transplanting.”

Cutting-Edge Features Redefine Smart Germination Standards

The SS-Pro optimizes the entire germination process with a suite of automated, safety-focused core features:

• Auto Temperature & Light Control: Powered by LetPot’s AI database, the system automatically adjusts day/night temperature cycles to mimic plants’ natural optimal growing conditions. This balance promotes nutrient accumulation, enhances seedling adaptability post-transplant, and accelerates healthier growth.

• 24W Full-Spectrum Grow Light: Patented uniform light distribution technology ensures consistent illumination for up to 40 seedlings, maximizing photosynthesis efficiency and eliminating leggy growth and uneven development.

• Built-in 24W Heating Mat (with Overheat Protection): High-precision temperature sensors maintain stable conditions (essential for cold seasons) and automatically shut off power when abnormal high temperatures are detected, eliminating burn or fire risks.

• Dual-Control Modes & Smart Connectivity: Operate via the touch panel or LetPot’s free mobile app. Preloaded with germination programs for common plants (tomatoes, cucumbers, broccoli, etc.) and customizable options for advanced users.

• High-Precision EC & Temperature Sensors: Multi-layer coated sensors are compatible with various growing media (peat, coco coir, sponges, etc.), real-time monitoring nutrient levels and environmental conditions to ensure optimal growth.

• Durable & Eco-Friendly Design: Reinforced trays, foldable adjustable light stands, and modular components reduce waste, aligning with LetPot’s commitment to sustainability.

Rave Reviews from Beta Testers & Gardening Enthusiasts

Early users have praised the SS-Pro for its simplicity and performance. “This all-in-one design is a game-changer for beginners,” said Ursula, a beta tester. “No more tangled wires or guesswork – I can control everything via the app, and the seedlings are far healthier than those I grew before.” Another user, Kim, commented: “I’ll use it all winter to start seeds for spring. Finally, a reliable seed starter that works consistently in cold weather.”

With an average user rating of 4.7+ across LetPot’s product line, the brand’s track record of delivering on promises has resonated with Kickstarter backers. The project has already surpassed its US$40,000 stretch goal, with all backers receiving free germination sponges as a bonus.

About LetPot

Founded in 2019, LetPot is a mission-driven smart gardening brand dedicated to making it easy for everyone to enjoy growing fresh herbs, vegetables, and flowers. Recognized for its innovative technology and user-centric design, the brand serves over 100,000 users worldwide.

Next Steps

The SS-Pro Kickstarter campaign concluded on November 14, 2025, with the product set to launch on LetPot’s official website in December 2025. For more product details or future purchase options, visit LetPot’s official website at www.letpot.com or follow the brand’s official social media channels.

Contact: Rex Lin, rex@letpot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53f2723c-5c44-44f4-ba1f-612e000ee9d4