OnePiece Labs, Solana, and SosoValue Launched Expanded AI & Web3 University Tour Series Following Record FALL 2025 Run

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnePiece Labs is proud to announce the successful completion of the Fall 2025 AI & Web3 University Tour—the largest and most ambitious edition to date. Spanning 12 campuses and engaging student organizations from 14 universities across the United States, the tour delivered high-impact programming co-hosted with the Solana Foundation and SosoValue, and supported by sponsors Ave.ai, LBank Labs, and media partners MetaEra, Best in Slot, and Liquid. This year’s tour set a new benchmark for nationwide student engagement and industry-academia collaboration.
Overview of the Fall 2025 Tour
Our Mission: Bridging Academia and Industry
Our core mission is to reduce the distance between academic environments and the fast-moving world of AI and Web3. By bringing real-world operators, founders, and investors into universities, we aim to help students:
- Understand industry realities
- Explore meaningful career and internship opportunities
- Gain insights that academic curricula often lack
A second focus is empowering student communities. These campus visits continually reveal passionate talent, early-stage builders, and strong potential founder pipelines emerging from universities.
Our long-term vision is for this University Tour to become the ultimate entry point for students exploring frontier technologies—a global hub connecting universities, industry leaders, ecosystems, and future innovators.
Where We Went: Coast-to-Coast Campus Journey
From September 24 to November 14, we visited the following universities:
At each stop, we partnered with student-led blockchain clubs, engineering societies, entrepreneurship groups, and research communities to deliver tailored, high-impact programming.
What We Heard: Key Insights from Industry Leaders
Speakers across all campuses highlighted several major themes shaping the future of AI and Web3:
AI’s current value to Web3
AI is already improving workflow automation, data processing, fundraising operations, and product development—delivering immediate, tangible value to Web3 teams.
Web3’s long-term importance to AI
In the future, decentralized infrastructure may become essential for data provenance, transparent model behavior, verifiable computation, and micropayments between autonomous agents.
AI’s explosive growth
LLMs are mature enough to transform work and daily life. Many experts agree personal AI agents and humanoid robotics may enter mainstream society sooner than expected.
Web3 market realities
Today’s market remains challenging, but future breakthroughs will come from practical, real-world use cases that users adopt naturally—often without needing to understand blockchain.
Career guidance for students
Industry leaders consistently encouraged students to network actively, do deep research, start early, and focus on solving real problems.
Powered by Community: Our Partners & Supporters
We extend our deepest gratitude to the Solana Foundation, our co-host and primary supporter, and SosoValue. Special thanks to Gui Bibeau for joining multiple stops and sharing valuable insights with students.
We also thank Ave AI and LBank Labs for sponsoring key sections of the tour and enabling broader access and higher-impact programming.
Our appreciation extends to all campus partners across 14 universities, whose support in logistics, venue coordination, and student outreach made each event possible.
And a special shout-out to our media partners — MetaEra, Best in Slot, and Liquid — for amplifying the tour’s visibility across the ecosystem.
A Special Thank You to Our Speakers
A sincere thank you to all the speakers who joined us on this journey. Your willingness to share your time, stories, and industry insights made every stop meaningful. From deep technology explanations to honest career guidance, your voices inspired students across all 12 campuses. This tour would not have been the same without your contributions, and we are deeply grateful for the knowledge and energy you brought to each session.
The Road Ahead: Expanding the Impact of the Tour
We plan to continue expanding the University Tour Series, hosting at least two national tours every year and collaborating with even more student organizations across the U.S.
As momentum grows, we aim to:
- Bring more founders, investors, and domain experts into classrooms
- Involve a wider network of student-led organizations
- Extend the tour to international campuses
- Promote global understanding of AI, Web3, and emerging technologies
The future of these industries is incredibly promising, and we are excited to keep building this bridge between academia and the frontier of technology—together with our partners, speakers, and student communities.
