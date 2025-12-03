ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – INSIDE INFORMATION

3 DECEMBER 2025 at 09.00 EET



Inside information: Orion to receive EUR 180 million milestone and updates full-year outlook for 2025

Orion Corporation has been informed that it will receive a milestone payment of EUR 180 million related to sales of Nubeqa®, which will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. Due to receiving the milestone, Orion updates the full-year outlook for 2025 in terms of both net sales and operating profit.

New full-year outlook for 2025, provided on 3 December 2025

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,820 million to EUR 1,900 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 590 million to EUR 670 million.

Previous full-year outlook for 2025, provided on 28 October 2025

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,640 million to EUR 1,720 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 410 million to EUR 490 million.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO René Lindell



CFO

Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.