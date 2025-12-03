Press release







December 3rd, 2025

Disposal of 9 real estate assets in Belgium

Paris, December 3rd, 2025 - Clariane (CLARI.PA - ISIN FR0010386334) today announces that it has completed the sale of a real estate portfolio in Belgium to Care Property Invest.

This portfolio comprises the buildings of 9 nursing and care homes developed between 2010 and 2025 and operated by Korian Belgium. These homes are located respectively in Soignies (Wallonia), Heers, Lummen, Meldert, Diepenbeek, Heverlee, Halen, Lille and Hoeselt (Flanders).

The facilities will continue to be operated by Korian Belgium under lease agreements concluded for a period of twenty years.

The value of the assets sold amounts to nearly €143 million. Taking into account Clariane's percentage ownership in this real estate portfolio (52.2%), Clariane's share amounts to approximately €74 million.

This disposal is part of the Group’s strategy of actively managing its real estate portfolio aimed at continuing to reduce its debt and financial leverage, as a continuation to the asset disposal program completed last July.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

The Group relies on the diverse expertise of its 65,000 staff members, who each year provide services to nearly 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5 etc.), and alternative living solutions (Ages&Vie etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities, to its articles of association: “To take care of each person’s humanity in times of vulnerability”.

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris, Section B since November 2006. The Group joined the SBF 120 index and the CAC® SBT 1.5° index on 23 September 2024.

Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA – ISIN: FR0010386334

