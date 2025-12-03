Groenlo, The Netherlands, 3 December 2025

Nedap and iLOQ announce strategic technology partnership for future-proof access solutions

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), a global leader in physical security solutions, announces a strategic technology partnership with iLOQ, a leading player in battery-free locking systems. At a time when organizations increasingly demand integrated, intelligent building security, and a seamless user experience, the two companies are joining forces to deliver an advanced and user-friendly access solution.

The collaboration focuses on a deep integration between Nedap’s AEOS platform and iLOQ’s battery-free digital locking system. This combined solution provides a powerful approach that supports both online access control and energy-efficient, autonomous locking technology. It enables organizations to centrally manage access points in a future-proof way – regardless of door type, location, or physical environment.



The iLOQ product line fits seamlessly with Nedap’s strong focus on mobile access.

By fully leveraging smartphones as digital key carriers, the solution aligns perfectly with market demand for frictionless, secure, and energy-efficient access solutions. Combining iLOQ technology with the AEOS platform and Nedap Wallet credentials for Apple and Google creates a harmonized mobile-first experience that enhances both operational efficiency and user convenience.

“The world is clearly moving toward unifying security systems and access through your phone,” explains Jeroen van Os, Commercial Integrations Manager at Nedap Security. “Through this partnership, we can offer customers an integrated solution that is easier to use, simple to manage, and fully prepared for a mobile-first future.”

“Our collaboration with Nedap brings iLOQ’s battery-free technology within reach for large enterprises seeking high-quality access solutions,” states Ferry Nekkers, Sales Director Europe at iLOQ. “With AEOS as an open platform and iLOQ smart locks as a proven mobile access solution, we jointly deliver a combination that strikes the perfect balance between security, sustainability, and ease of use.”

The partnership particularly targets sectors with high demands for reliability, continuity, and scalability, such as critical infrastructure, utilities, industry, and healthcare. The open-platform vision shared by both companies ensures that integrations can be easily expanded, providing customers with maximum flexibility and long-term future readiness.

The first integrated features are expected to become available in Q1 2026, followed by further joint innovations.

For more information regarding Nedap Mobile Access, kindly visit: https://www.nedapsecurity.com/technology-partner/iloq/

About Nedap Security

For nearly 50 years, Nedap Security has manufactured and delivered highly capable access control systems to the most elite brands across Europe and the Middle East.







Nedap Security offers a full access management stack, Nedap Access, enabling security professionals in the high-end market to secure people, buildings, and assets.











About Nedap N.V.

Nedap is a leader in Digital Twin Technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail and Security. Through our Technology for Life philosophy, we create sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that help people and organizations succeed in an ever-changing world.







Nedap has a workforce of over 1,000 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.







About iLOQ

iLOQ is a technology disruptor that has revolutionized the locking industry by replacing mechanical locking to make life limitless. Battery- and cable-free smart locks maximize security, minimize lifecycle costs and enhance the value and sustainability of properties and infrastructures. iLOQ operates in more than 55 countries with over 1,800 partner locations globally. In 2024, iLOQ had a turnover of €128,7 million and more than 330 employees. www.iLOQ.com



