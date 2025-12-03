Elevation Spine Center Expands Bend Clinic to Offer Easier Access to Advanced, Lasting Pain Relief

Bend, OR, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevation Spine Center, one of the fastest-growing health clinics in Central Oregon, has completed a major expansion of its Bend facility. This expansion, finished on November 1, 2025, means more patients can now access the clinic’s specialized, proven methods for back, neck, sciatica, and disc pain. These methods include Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP) corrective care and Advanced DOC Spinal Decompression.

The clinic is known for getting measurable, long-term results and for providing an exceptional patient experience—treating everyone like family, not just a number. This expansion helps the center meet the high demand for solutions that actually fix the root cause of pain, rather than just offering temporary relief.

"We saw that people in Central Oregon needed a better kind of chiropractic care—one based on science that truly fixes the root problem causing their pain," said Dr. Derek Murray, Owner and Founder of Elevation Spine Center. "Our bigger facility lets us use more advanced equipment and see more patients. We combine the proven structure correction of CBP with the deep healing of DOC decompression. This ensures our patients don't just feel better for a week, but they can move, feel, and live better for the rest of their lives."

Finding the Real Problem: Why the Facility Focuses on Correction, Not Quick Fixes

Millions of people worldwide suffer from serious back pain, but often their treatment only covers up the symptoms. Elevation Spine Center uses a different approach. They specialize in Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP), which is the most thoroughly researched and effective corrective technique available.

Science-Backed Correction: CBP® is supported by over 140 studies showing it leads to lasting improvements in how the spine lines up and looks. Unlike basic chiropractic care, CBP uses digital X-rays and detailed analysis to see exactly how a patient’s spine compares to a healthy model. This lets the doctors create a treatment plan specifically for that person.

The CBP® Method: This specific approach uses a mix of targeted adjustments, special exercises, and sustained spinal stretching (traction). Think of the traction like Invisalign for the spine—it slowly and safely changes the structure to create lasting correction. This focus on fixing the structure is how they achieve relief for long-lasting issues like neck pain, headaches, and sciatica.

Using Advanced DOC Decompression to Heal Damaged Discs

For patients dealing with chronic nerve pain, sciatica, or severe pain from a slipped or herniated disc, Elevation Spine Center uses Advanced DOC Spinal Decompression therapy.

This state-of-the-art machine gently and precisely stretches the spine to take pressure off the damaged discs. Studies show that this non-surgical treatment can:

Shrink disc bulges by over 25% in as little as three months.

Result in significant improvements in pain and mobility for 71%–89% of patients.

Consistently bring real relief from severe back and leg pain.





By using this advanced tool along with CBP, the clinic provides a powerful option for Central Oregon residents who want to avoid surgery and long-term reliance on medication.

A Better Experience: Treating Every Patient Like Family

The commitment to excellent care at Elevation Spine Center starts with the husband-and-wife founders, Dr. Derek and Dr. Alysha Murray. They have created a welcoming, family-centered environment.

Dr. Alysha Murray, Co-Founder, whose own migraines were fixed through structural correction, says their focus is always on the patient: "We believe in preventing problems before they start. Our goal is to help people and families take charge of their health. We take the time to listen, teach, and create a custom plan. When you walk through our doors, you are not just a patient; you are family."

The clinic also offers specialized services like gentle Pediatric Chiropractic care, Scoliosis Treatment, and full rehabilitation for Auto Accident & Whiplash injuries.

By combining the precision of Chiropractic BioPhysics® and the deep healing of DOC decompression, Elevation Spine Center is providing lasting health solutions and achieving truly life-changing results for the Bend community.

To find out more about how Elevation Spine Center can help achieve long-term spinal health, or to book an appointment, visit its website at elevationspinecenter.com.

About Elevation Spine Center

Elevation Spine Center is a specialized chiropractic clinic in Bend, Oregon, focused on getting long-term results for back pain, neck pain, and sciatica. Led by Dr. Derek and Dr. Alysha Murray, the center uses advanced, science-based methods like Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP) and DOC Spinal Decompression. Unlike traditional clinics that offer quick fixes, the team at Elevation Spine Center focuses on correcting the root cause of the problem by fixing the structure of the spine. The facility offers compassionate, family-centered care to help the community live healthier, pain-free lives.





Media Contact

Company Name: Elevation Spine Center

Contact Person: Derek Murray

Email: info@elevationspinecenter.com

Phone: 541-480-0518

Country: United States

Website: https://elevationspinecenter.com