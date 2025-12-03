Teacher-led innovation boosts student learning and wellbeing through AI and social media

87% of teachers reported AI resources were useful for planning differentiated lessons, resulting in measurable improvements in comprehension and engagement for students who previously struggled.



80% of students recognised the educational value of social media when used responsibly, enhancing focus and learning outcomes.



90% of students reported having learned something useful for school via social media, demonstrating increased autonomy and practical knowledge acquisition.

LONDON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology is transforming education, yet teachers remain at the centre of learning. Through its Partner Schools programme, the British Council has supported 12 action research projects exploring how innovation can enhance teaching and learning. The studies in Pakistan and Egypt demonstrate how AI and digital tools can enrich classroom practice while keeping educators central. The findings offer practical insights to inform education policy and advance teacher development worldwide.

In Pakistan, Generative AI has been used to personalise lessons across subjects, helping teachers adapt instruction to meet the needs of diverse learners. Professional development in AI tools, ethical use, and prompt engineering ensures that teachers remain in full control. The results are: 92% of teachers report that AI has improved lesson adaptability, 87% find AI-generated content valuable for planning differentiated instruction, and students who were previously underperforming have made measurable progress.

Meanwhile, in Egypt, a school-wide initiative addressed the responsible use of social media and AI in classrooms. Students learned to manage digital habits, while teachers integrated AI into lesson planning, with 90% reporting use of AI in their teaching. A digital policy guides the ethical use of technology, supporting both student wellbeing and engagement, turning potential distractions into structured learning opportunities.

The British Council highlights its global leadership in education through these initiatives. Through the Partner Schools programme, it provides structured training, ethical frameworks, and teacher agency, demonstrating how evidence-based research can transform classrooms and generate insights that can be applied at scale worldwide. Douglas Wood, Global Head of Educational Support Services at the British Council, said, “These projects demonstrate that AI and social media are powerful tools, but schools and teachers remain the guides. With proper training and clear governance, educators can lead innovations that benefit.”

Both initiatives highlight leadership, showing how teachers and school communities drive change. AI and digital tools enhance lessons, foster critical thinking, and support student wellbeing — but always under the direction of educators.

Sara Ahmer, leading the project in Pakistan, explained, “We’re using AI to help every student get the support they need, especially those who fall behind.” In Egypt, Hala Tewfik, teacher Research Lead, added, “Students today don’t disconnect from digital life when they walk into school — and neither should our teaching methods.”

These projects offer practical lessons for schools globally: integrating technology responsibly, prioritising professional development, and aligning digital tools with local policies and student needs. Pakistan and Egypt are among 12 projects in the Action Research programme, supported by the British Council with input from international teams. They show that structured training, careful oversight, and teacher-led innovation are critical for meaningful classroom transformation. By combining local insight with rigorous research, the British Council advances inclusive and impactful approaches to education innovation worldwide.

All 12 projects from the 2025 edition will be presented by the researchers during the online event Action Research Now! on 11–12 December 2025.

Click here to register.

About British Council Partner Schools

About the British Council

Contact

mggarcia@atrevia.com | +34 629 535 434

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2064abc4-eca0-4d83-9e7c-954a584299ea



