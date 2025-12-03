Constellium Inaugurates New Finishing Lines at Singen, Marking Completion of Major Investment

PARIS, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced the successful start-up and inauguration of its new finishing lines at its Singen plant in Germany. This milestone marks the completion of the €30 million investment announced in 2024 in partnership with Lotte Infracell, a subsidiary of Lotte Aluminium, to supply high-quality aluminum foilstock for battery applications in Europe.

The project was executed safely, on schedule and on budget. Construction of the new building was completed in April 2025, followed by the installation and commissioning of equipment. In November 2025, the Singen team successfully produced the first coil for qualification with Lotte Infracell, marking the official start of production.

“The start-up of the new finishing lines represents a major achievement for our Singen team and a significant step forward in expanding our production capabilities,” said Matthew Perkins, Business Unit President, Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products. “This investment highlights our ongoing commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and meeting the evolving needs of our customers across the aluminum industry.”

The new facility features state-of-the-art edge trimming and packing lines, supported by dedicated logistics and buffer areas that optimize production flow and material handling. The line processes dimensions up to 2,000 mm widths and 1.3 mm thicknesses. It can handle aluminum coils for different market segments with high productivity.

The installation of a solar power system is expected to generate approximately 760,000 kWh of renewable energy each year, reducing the site’s carbon footprint. The building is also equipped with a fire protection wall separating it from existing facilities and a sprinkler system covering both production and truck loading areas, reflecting Constellium’s strong focus on safety.

“This new capacity reinforces Constellium’s strategic role in supporting the transition to e-mobility and sustainable energy applications,” stated Bernd Honsel, Plant Director Constellium Rolled Products Singen. “This investment strengthens Singen’s position as a center of excellence for high-performance aluminum products,” he continued.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

www.constellium.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn or industry specific conditions including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, foreign currency exchange, and industry consolidation; disruption to business operations; natural disasters including severe flooding and other weather-related events; the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; supply disruptions; excessive inflation; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.