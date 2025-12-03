COMCAST TO PROVIDE $60,000 TO ASSIST WITH FOOD INSECURITY IN THE BAY AREA

Livermore, CA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samaritan House and Second Harvest of Silicon Valley receive support in time for the Holidays.



As the holiday season approaches, many families in our communities face challenges that make it difficult to put nutritious meals on the table. This is a time when coming together matters most. By supporting local organizations and initiatives, Comcast is helpings families with food, providing needed comfort during the holidays. Most recently, Comcast announced grants of $30,000 to Samaritan House and $30,000 to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.



“When leaders across San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties asked for help with those experiencing food insecurity, we contacted Samaritan House and Second Harvest and let them know we wanted to contribute,” said Zenia Zaveri, Vice President of External Affairs at Comcast California. “At Comcast, we are proud to support the communities in which we live and work, and holidays can be particularly difficult for those in need.”

“Comcast is stepping up at a time when hunger is affecting far too many families in our community. Their gift impacts Second Harvest and its entire partner network of 400 nonprofit organizations, who help us distribute food at more than 900 sites so families can access nutritious meals close to home. Thanks to this support, neighbors can continue to rely on trusted community organizations for the food they need to stay healthy and stable,” said Shobana Gubbi, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.



Samaritan House CEO Laura Bent described it this way, "We are so grateful for Comcast’s generous support! They saw the need in the community and stepped up, unsolicited, to help local families in need. So many neighbors are struggling, and these funds will go a long way in supporting them and helping them share a joyful holiday season with their loved ones."



Last month, Comcast announced a $15,000 contribution to the San Bruno Firefighters Association for their 2025 Holiday Toy Program and earlier this year a $50,000 to the San Bruno Education Foundation. Over the past three years, Comcast has invested over $130 million in cash and in-kind donations in California. For more information regarding Comcast’s support of California communities, visit california.comcast.com.



