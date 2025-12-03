$833.89 Bn Auto Transfusion Devices Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Growing Healthcare Investments in Developing Countries Bolster Expansion

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Transfusion Devices Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Auto Transfusion Devices Market is set to increase from USD 622.250 million in 2025 to USD 833.890 million by 2030, registering a 6.03% CAGR.



The autotransfusion devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, which, according to the World Health Organization, account for approximately 17.9 million deaths annually, or 31% of global mortality. Additionally, growing healthcare investments in developing countries bolster market expansion by enhancing access to advanced medical technologies.





This research examines current trends in demand, supply, and sales, alongside recent developments shaping the autotransfusion devices market. It provides a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study details industry trends, policies, and regulations across geographical regions, offering stakeholders a thorough understanding of the regulatory framework and critical factors influencing the market environment.



Competitive intelligence identifies major industry players and their revenue contributions, derived from extensive secondary research. Sources include industry association studies, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases, and journals. Market size for the overall autotransfusion devices sector and its key segments was determined using both bottom-up and top-down methodologies. Values were validated with primary inputs from stakeholders in the global autotransfusion devices value chain. Comprehensive market engineering integrated data from diverse sources and proprietary datasets, employing data triangulation for accurate market breakdown and forecasting.



Market insights are presented through analytical narratives, charts, and graphics, enabling efficient comprehension of global autotransfusion devices market dynamics. The report explores demand across various device types and technologies, including intraoperative, postoperative, and emergency autotransfusion systems, as well as applications in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. It also investigates technological advancements, government policies, regulatory frameworks, and macroeconomic factors.



This report equips industry experts with critical insights into market trends, regulatory landscapes, and competitive dynamics. It highlights growth opportunities driven by the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases and healthcare infrastructure investments, particularly in developing regions. The rigorous methodology, blending primary and secondary data, ensures reliable findings, enabling stakeholders to navigate regulatory complexities, competitive pressures, and investment priorities in a market vital to improving surgical outcomes and patient safety through innovative blood management solutions.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $622.25 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $833.89 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Medline Industries, LP

Medtronic plc

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Terumo Corporation

LivaNova

Atrium Medical

BD

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Segmentation

By Type

Intraoperative

Postoperative

By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurology Surgery

Organ Transplantation

Others

By End-User Industry

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1s3nv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment