$92.7 Bn Metal Cans Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Opportunities Driven by Eco-friendly Packaging Demand, Particularly Aluminum, Due to High Recyclability and Energy Efficiency

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Cans Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market was valued at approximately USD 62.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 92.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Key players profiled include Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group, Silgan Containers, and Amcor.

The metal cans market is a dynamic segment of the packaging industry, driven by sustainability trends, technological advancements, and rising demand for convenient food and beverage solutions. Metal cans, primarily aluminum, are valued for their durability, recyclability, and ability to protect contents, making them a preferred choice across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. The market is propelled by consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging, innovations in can design, and urban lifestyle shifts, though environmental concerns about metal mining pose challenges.







This research examines current trends in demand, supply, and sales, alongside recent developments shaping the metal cans market. It provides a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, detailing industry trends, policies, and regulations across geographical regions to equip stakeholders with insights into the regulatory framework and market dynamics.



Competitive intelligence identifies major industry players and their revenue contributions, derived from extensive secondary research, including industry association studies, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases, and journals. Market size for the overall sector and key segments was determined using bottom-up and top-down methodologies, validated with primary inputs from stakeholders in the global metal cans value chain. Comprehensive market engineering integrated data from diverse sources and proprietary datasets, employing data triangulation for accurate market breakdown and forecasting. Insights are presented through analytical narratives, charts, and graphics for efficient comprehension.

Growth Drivers



Sustainability is a key driver, with aluminum cans requiring 95% less energy to recycle than primary production, as reported in 2024. The beverage sector, particularly soft drinks and beer, drives demand, with canned beverage sales rising 7% globally in 2024. Technological advancements, such as smart packaging with spoilage detection introduced in 2024, enhance functionality. Urbanization and demand for ready-to-eat foods, up 10% in urban markets, boost can usage.



Restraints



Environmental concerns about metal mining, including habitat disruption, limit growth as regulations tighten. High production costs for advanced cans, averaging USD 0.15 per unit, challenge affordability. Competition from alternative packaging, like biodegradable plastics, gaining 5% market share in 2024, restrains expansion.



Segmentation Analysis

By Material: Aluminum dominates with a 70% share in 2024, driven by recyclability and lightweight properties. Steel and tinplate grow steadily for niche applications.



By Application: Pet food leads growth, with U.S. pet food spending projected at USD 67.8 billion in 2025. Beverages and ready-to-eat meals follow closely.



By End-User: Food and beverage sectors dominate, with pharmaceuticals expanding for secure packaging.



Regional Analysis



Asia-Pacific holds a 40% share in 2024, driven by India's aluminum production growth and rising beverage demand. North America follows with 30%, supported by high pet food and beverage consumption. Europe grows through sustainability regulations, recycling 157,049 tonnes of aluminum in 2024.

Key Highlights

Sustainability Drive: Aluminum cans' 70% global recycling rate in 2024 supports eco-friendly packaging demand.

Aluminum cans' 70% global recycling rate in 2024 supports eco-friendly packaging demand. Beverage Sector Growth: Rising canned beverage consumption fuels market expansion.

Rising canned beverage consumption fuels market expansion. Technological Advancements: Lightweight designs and digital printing enhance functionality and appeal.

Lightweight designs and digital printing enhance functionality and appeal. Environmental Concerns: Metal mining's ecological impact restrains market growth.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $67.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $80.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Silgan Containers LLC (Silgan Holdings Inc.)

Amcor plc

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Can-Pack S.A.

Sonoco Products Company

CPMC Holdings Limited

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

Greif Incorporated

Nampak Limited

Segmentation

By Metal Type

Aluminium Cans

Tinplate Steel Cans

Chromium-Coated Steel

Electrolytic Tin-Free Steel (ETFS)

Others

By Can Type

Aerosol Cans

Two-Piece Cans

Three-Piece Cans

Drums

Pails

Specialty Cans

By End-Use

Beverages

Food

Aerosols

Industrial Metal Cans

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Retailers and Wholesalers

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0dx7j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment