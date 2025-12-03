Publicity For Good Launches $100,000 PR Giveaway to Empower Purpose-Driven Brands

NASHVILLE, TN, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicity For Good (PFG) , the #1 communications and PR agency for purpose-driven brands , is giving away a full year of public relations services valued at $100,000. This initiative will support one growing mission-driven business with the visibility, credibility, and storytelling power it needs to scale in 2026.





The campaign has now officially launched and will run through December 15, 2025. The winner will be announced on Dec. 23, 2025. Participants can enter at www.publicityforgood.com/100k and increase their chances of winning by completing bonus activities such as following Publicity For Good on social media, referring friends, and sharing the giveaway link.

Supporting the Future of Purpose-Led Entrepreneurship

The giveaway honors National Entrepreneurship Month and is a continuation of the agency's mission to amplify brands that lead with impact. Founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 nominee and former Miss Ohio International Heather Holmes, Publicity For Good has grown from an Airstream startup into a global PR powerhouse now headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

"This giveaway is our way of giving back to the entrepreneurial community that inspires us daily," said Heather Holmes, founder and CEO of Publicity For Good. "We know how hard it is to grow a business rooted in purpose. Our goal is to help one deserving brand tell its story, expand its reach, and make a bigger difference."

Why PR is More Important Than Ever in the Age of AI

The entire search landscape is shifting — fast. Google searches are down 25%, while AI-driven searches have surged 300%. And now, with ChatGPT introducing a built-in Buy Button, the customer journey has fundamentally changed:

This matters because if your brand isn’t showing up inside AI recommendations, you don’t exist. And the only way to influence those recommendations is through authoritative, trusted content — something AI cannot fabricate. 89–95% of the content cited by ChatGPT and other AI platforms comes from earned media — not paid ads, not SEO blogs, not influencer posts.

Earned media now fuels:

What AI recommends





What consumers trust





What drives purchasing decisions





That means the articles, interviews, reviews, product roundups, and expert commentary PR secures have become the new front door to discovery in an AI-first world. PR is no longer optional. It is the foundation of visibility, relevance, and revenue in the era of AI-driven search and recommendation.

The PR industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the global public relations market projected to reach $129 billion by 2026. This expansion reflects businesses' growing recognition that earned media placements and authentic brand narratives deliver ROI that paid advertising cannot match. In today's AI-driven world, consumers crave genuine connections and transparent communication, making professional PR services more valuable than ever for brands seeking to stand out and build lasting trust.

How to Enter the $100K PR Giveaway

The entry process is as smooth as it gets, designed to encourage more and more participation. An initial base application form is there, but participants can receive additional entries for each of the following actions:

Primary Entry: Complete the base application form at www.publicityforgood.com/100k

Follow Publicity For Good on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , and TikTok .



, , , and . Refer friends with a custom referral link.

Share the giveaway across social media for bonus points.

Earn more entries the more you engage, every action increases your odds of winning.





Official Giveaway Rules

Open only to businesses or brands that have active operations in the United States. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and legally capable of entering into binding agreements. PFG will disqualify any participant that provides false, inaccurate, or misleading information. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. Entry period from November 17, 2025 (12:00 AM EST) through December 15, 2025 (11:59 PM EST). The winner will be announced December 23, 2025. The winner must respond within 72 hours of notification.

The winner of the $100K PR Giveaway will get a year of customized public relations services in order to elevate their company.

To enter the giveaway or learn more, go to www.publicityforgood.com/100k .

###

About Publicity For Good

Publicity For Good, based in Nashville, is the #1 communications firm for purpose-driven brands, proudly serving over 400 clients worldwide across CPG, Health & Wellness, FinTech, Professional Services, Non-Profits and other impact-focused industries. Named O'Dwyer's Best PR Firm for CPG Brands (2020) and Bulldog Awards Midsize Agency of the Year (2021), the agency offers full-service PR, Influencer Marketing, Podcast Tours, and Speaking Engagements. With 70+ professionals spanning 7 countries, Publicity For Good helps purpose-driven brands achieve category leadership through strategic storytelling, consistent media coverage, and data-driven competitor analysis. Founded from a 23' Airstream, the counter-culture agency now operates from Nashville headquarters with a remote-first team delivering measurable results for purpose-driven businesses.