$8.64 Bn Network Forensics Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Opportunities Driven by Rising Cyber Threats, AI Integration, and Cloud/IOT Expansion.

The network forensics market is a vital pillar of cybersecurity, focusing on the monitoring, capture, and analysis of network traffic to detect, investigate, and mitigate incidents like data breaches, malware, and insider threats. This discipline reconstructs attack timelines, identifies vulnerabilities, and ensures regulatory compliance in an interconnected digital landscape.

Unlike device-centric forensics, network forensics examines data packets to uncover malicious activities, integrating with SIEM, IDS, and AI analytics for enhanced visibility. The expansion of remote work, cloud computing, and IoT devices has broadened attack surfaces, making comprehensive traffic analysis indispensable.

Sophisticated cyberattacks, including a 30% surge in ransomware, drive demand for advanced solutions. Regulations like GDPR and CCPA require robust analysis for breach investigations, with fines exceeding €2 billion in 2024. AI-powered tools improve real-time detection and response, reducing false positives. Cloud and IoT expansion, with global IoT spending projected at $1.1 trillion by 2026, heightens monitoring needs.



The sophistication of threats like APTs and zero-day exploits, with 60% of critical infrastructure facing attacks in 2024, necessitates traffic analysis. Compliance mandates under GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA enforce logging and investigations, amid a 25% rise in penalties. Cloud and IoT proliferation generates massive traffic, requiring scalable forensics for hybrid environments. AI/ML integration enables predictive analytics and automated responses, as seen in platforms reducing dwell time.



High implementation costs, including hardware and maintenance, deter SMEs, with 45% citing barriers in 2024. Privacy concerns from capturing sensitive data conflict with regulations, affecting 40% of deployments. A global shortage of 4 million cybersecurity professionals hampers effective tool utilization.

North America leads, with 65% of U.S. enterprises adopting tools amid CISA guidelines and $50 million DHS investment in 2024. Europe captures 28% share, boosted by GDPR and DORA enforcement. Asia-Pacific accelerates with cybercrime costs at $3.3 trillion by 2025.



In 2025, CrowdStrike acquired FlowSecurity to integrate cloud-native forensics into Falcon, improving hybrid visibility. In 2024, Palo Alto Networks upgraded Cortex XDR with AI for encrypted traffic analysis and endpoint correlation.



This report equips industry experts with critical insights into market trends, regulatory landscapes, and competitive dynamics. It highlights opportunities in AI integration and cloud forensics while addressing cost and talent challenges. The rigorous methodology, blending primary and secondary data, ensures reliable findings, enabling stakeholders to navigate complexities and prioritize investments in this essential cybersecurity domain.

By Component: Solutions lead with dominant share, driven by AI-integrated packet capture and analysis software for threat hunting. Services grow via consulting for encrypted traffic handling.

Solutions lead with dominant share, driven by AI-integrated packet capture and analysis software for threat hunting. Services grow via consulting for encrypted traffic handling. By Deployment Model: Cloud deployments prevail, offering scalability for hybrid setups, projected at 22.5% CAGR through 2030. On-premise holds 53% in 2024 for sensitive data control.

Cloud deployments prevail, offering scalability for hybrid setups, projected at 22.5% CAGR through 2030. On-premise holds 53% in 2024 for sensitive data control. By Enterprise Size: Large enterprises dominate due to complex networks and budgets, facing 70% attack rates versus 40% for SMEs.

Large enterprises dominate due to complex networks and budgets, facing 70% attack rates versus 40% for SMEs. By Application: Network security expands rapidly, targeting 60% of attacks on infrastructure.

Network security expands rapidly, targeting 60% of attacks on infrastructure. By End-User: BFSI grows significantly, combating 35% rise in financial attacks and PCI DSS compliance.

