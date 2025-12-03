$1.87 Bn Epitaxy Deposition Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Growth Driven by Surging Demand for Semiconductors and Advancements in Automotive and Electronics

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epitaxy Deposition Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Epitaxy Deposition Market will expand from USD 1.418 billion in 2025 to USD 1.873 billion by 2030, driven by a 5.72% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



The global epitaxy deposition market is poised for steady growth, driven by surging demand for semiconductors and advancements in automotive and electronics sectors. Epitaxy deposition, a process for growing high-purity crystal layers, is critical for semiconductor and nanotechnology manufacturing, enabling precise fabrication of advanced electronic components.

The market is propelled by the increasing need for semiconductor epitaxial wafers, fueled by the proliferation of electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy systems. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly Japan, is expected to lead growth due to its robust electronics industry and strategic innovations in power electronics.



Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Semiconductors



The escalating global demand for semiconductors is a primary market driver, with epitaxy deposition playing a pivotal role in creating high-quality crystal layers for semiconductor fabrication. The Semiconductor Industry Association reported that global semiconductor sales reached US$51.3 billion in July 2024, a 18.7% increase from July 2023's US$43.2 billion.

The Americas led with a 40.1% year-on-year sales surge, followed by China (19.5%) and Asia-Pacific/Other regions (16.7%). This growth, driven by demand for consumer electronics, IoT devices, and advanced computing systems, underscores the need for epitaxy deposition to produce high-performance semiconductor components, boosting market expansion through 2030.



Demand for Semiconductor Epitaxial Wafers



The increasing need for advanced, faster, and cost-effective electronic systems drives demand for semiconductor epitaxial wafers, which rely on epitaxy deposition for precision in miniaturization. Enhanced silicon availability and improved fabrication technologies have enabled the integration of epitaxial wafers in microelectronics and integrated circuits.

Significant investments, such as Navitas Semiconductor's $20 million initiative in May 2023 to establish a silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxy growth plant with AIXTRON G10-SiC reactors (supporting 6" and 8" wafers), highlight the push for cost-efficient, high-performance solutions. These developments are expected to meet rising demands in power electronics and industrial applications, further driving market growth.



Geographical Outlook



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience significant growth, driven by its thriving electronics industry and government support for EV adoption. Japan, a global leader in electronics, saw a 111.8% increase in electronics production in May 2024, reaching 862,651 million, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association. This includes 594,404 million in electronic components and devices, with discrete semiconductors at 79,373 million.

The region's focus on compound semiconductors for power electronics, high-frequency devices, and industrial applications, alongside EV-related innovations like inverters and motor controllers, positions it as a market leader. The transition to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, further amplifies demand for epitaxy-deposited materials in efficient power conversion systems.



Competitive Landscape



Key players, including Novel Crystal Technology, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Co., Ltd., and others, drive innovation through strategic collaborations. These efforts focus on advancing epitaxy deposition techniques, such as halide vapor phase epitaxy (HVPE), to reduce costs and enhance energy efficiency for next-generation applications like EVs.



Market Outlook



The epitaxy deposition market is set for sustained growth through 2030, fueled by semiconductor demand and Asia-Pacific's industrial advancements. Stakeholders must leverage R&D and collaborative innovations to address cost challenges and capitalize on opportunities in EVs, renewable energy, and microelectronics, ensuring scalability in a competitive, technology-driven landscape.



