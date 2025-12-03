$21+ Bn Industrial Gloves Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030 with 3M, Ansell, Top Glove, Honeywell International, and Radians Leading

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gloves Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Gloves Market is projected to soar from USD 12.248 billion in 2025 to USD 21.023 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 11.41%.



The industrial gloves market encompasses personal protective equipment designed to shield workers' hands from hazards such as cuts, punctures, chemical exposure, heat, and contaminants. These gloves, constructed from materials including latex, nitrile, rubber, neoprene, leather, and cloth, are essential across sectors like manufacturing, construction, automotive, healthcare, food processing, oil & gas, and chemicals. They mitigate workplace injuries, prevent cross-contamination, and ensure compliance with safety standards, supporting operational efficiency and employee well-being.





This research examines current trends in demand, supply, and sales, alongside recent developments shaping the industrial gloves market. It provides a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study details industry trends, policies, and regulations across geographical regions, offering stakeholders a thorough understanding of the regulatory framework and critical factors influencing the market environment.



Competitive intelligence identifies major industry players and their revenue contributions, derived from extensive secondary research. Sources include industry association studies, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases, and journals. Market size for the overall industrial gloves sector and its key segments was determined using both bottom-up and top-down methodologies. Values were validated with primary inputs from stakeholders in the global industrial gloves value chain. Comprehensive market engineering integrated data from diverse sources and proprietary datasets, employing data triangulation for accurate market breakdown and forecasting.



Key players profiled include 3M Corporation, Ansell Limited, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Honeywell International Inc., and Radians, among others.



Key Highlights



Industries are intensifying the use of industrial gloves to enhance worker safety and hygiene. Manufacturers are innovating reusable gloves for chemical and pharmaceutical applications, emphasizing durability and reusability. Stricter worker safety regulations in Europe are propelling demand, with OSHA's 2023 plan underscoring PPE necessity. Asia-Pacific's rapid industrial expansion in manufacturing and construction fuels steady growth.



Growth Drivers



Escalating concerns over occupational safety, with the ILO reporting 2 million annual deaths from work-related incidents, drive adoption. Stringent regulations from bodies like OSHA and EU directives mandate protective gear, boosting compliance-driven demand. Investments in sectors such as automotive, construction, and healthcare expand applications, while technological advancements in materials like nitrile and Kevlar enhance protection and comfort. Rising industrialization in emerging markets, coupled with sustainability focus, propels eco-friendly innovations.



Restraints



Fluctuating raw material prices, influenced by global supply chains, elevate production costs and challenge affordability. The prevalence of unorganized sectors in developing regions leads to substandard products, undermining market penetration. High costs of advanced, specialized gloves deter SMEs, while latex allergies shift demand toward alternatives like nitrile.

Regional Analysis



Europe commands a significant share, propelled by rigorous safety regulations and emphasis on worker protection. Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest growth at over 8% CAGR, driven by industrialization in China and India. North America sustains leadership through advanced infrastructure and compliance focus.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type: Reusable gloves are projected to grow significantly, driven by adoption in chemical and pharmaceutical industries for their durability and cost-efficiency. Disposable variants hold steady share in hygiene-sensitive applications like healthcare and food processing. Specialized types, including chemical-resistant, cut-resistant, and thermal-resistant, cater to niche hazards.

Reusable gloves are projected to grow significantly, driven by adoption in chemical and pharmaceutical industries for their durability and cost-efficiency. Disposable variants hold steady share in hygiene-sensitive applications like healthcare and food processing. Specialized types, including chemical-resistant, cut-resistant, and thermal-resistant, cater to niche hazards. By Application: Manufacturing leads due to automation and mechanization needs, with mechanical gloves at USD 3.1 billion in 2024. Construction and automotive follow, fueled by urbanization and infrastructure projects.

Manufacturing leads due to automation and mechanization needs, with mechanical gloves at USD 3.1 billion in 2024. Construction and automotive follow, fueled by urbanization and infrastructure projects. By Material:Nitrile dominates with 29.8% share in 2024 for its puncture and chemical resistance. Sustainable options like bio-based latexes are emerging.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Towa Corporation

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Superior Glove

SHOWA Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Ansell Limited

Shamrock Manufacturing Company Inc.

Rubberex

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

3M

Semperit AG Holding

Kosan Robber Industries Bhd

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Segmentation

By Material

Latex

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

By End-User

Manufacturing

Food Processing

Healthcare

Chemical Handling

Construction

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Others

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Taiwan Others



