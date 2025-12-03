Unlocking every potential: Papua New Guinea’s drive for an inclusive workforce





Inclusive education and workplaces are creating opportunities for young people to reach their full potential and fuel economic growth in Papua New Guinea.

The Papua New Guinea Education Advocacy Network, supported by the Global Partnership for Education’s (GPE) Education Out Loud—the largest fund for education advocacy in the world— is spearheading policy reforms to empower every citizen to help shape the nation’s future.

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Papua New Guinea, many children with disabilities go unidentified, missing out on vital support to succeed in school. Without early screening and proper assessment, their needs remain invisible.

Without supportive environments, many of these children drop out before completing basic education. Schools often lack accessible infrastructure such as ramps or handrails. Learning materials are rarely adapted for children with visual or hearing impairments, and few teachers are trained in inclusive practices to support diverse learning needs.

Papua New Guinea is home to 1.2 million people with disabilities, many of whom are excluded from education—a gap that holds back the nation’s growth and potential.

“We consider education a driver—it can make or break a nation. Education provides the knowledge and technical skills to ensure everybody can contribute toward the country's economic growth.” Walipe Wingi, Deputy Secretary and GPE Focal Point, National Department of Education.

Strengthening inclusive education lays the foundation for employment policies that ensure no one is left behind, equipping all young people with the skills, confidence and opportunities to participate fully in society and the economy.

Kerry Wawowo, a trainee at the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby, demonstrates daily that talent is not limited by physical ability. “At Hilton, I feel free, I feel included. The space is wheelchair accessible, everybody is friendly. Every other company should be doing this.”

Bianca Kongrui, a law student with limited mobility at the University of Papua New Guinea, faces daily barriers from inaccessible classrooms to inadequate transport. Turning obstacles into purpose, Bianca is driven by passion: “My interest in law is because I want to see justice and equality in my society—to stand up for the vulnerable and the unheard. Education gives people the confidence and skills to contribute.”

Kerry and Bianca’s journeys reflect the advances in inclusive education and employment policies advocated for by the Papua New Guinea Education Advocacy Network (PEAN)—a civil society coalition funded through GPE’s Education Out Loud.

“Our role is to make sure that community voices are heard by the government.” David Kumie, Executive Director, PEAN.

PEAN breaks down barriers to education and employment for people with special needs through persistent advocacy and collaboration. By helping shape the National Employment Policy, PEAN has secured strong provisions for the employment of persons with disabilities.

Such efforts open doors for young people to access education and pursue meaningful employment—turning potential into lasting impact.

“Investing in education is important because it drives skills development for employment, boosting productivity and innovation, reduces unemployment and underemployment, and promotes inclusive economic growth.” George Taunakekei, Secretary, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Beyond support from GPE’s Education Out Loud, Papua New Guinea has benefited from over US$52 million in GPE grants since 2010 aimed at improving learning and increasing completion rates while emphasizing inclusive education. The recently approved $11.9 million system transformation grant focuses on reaching the most marginalized children, including those living with disabilities. GPE’s investment in Papua New Guinea contributes to better alignment of support provided by key partners, such as through the Government of Australia supported Partnerships for Improving Education project and the new World Bank financed Learning Enhancement and Access Project.

GPE also drives education collaboration across the Pacific Island region, including Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. GPE support to the Pacific is powered by strong partnerships, including with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Asian Development Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF, the University of the South Pacific, and Pacific Community’s Educational Quality and Assessment Programme.

GPE financing campaign

GPE has launched an ambitious financing campaign to mobilize $5 billion and unlock an additional $10 billion for education, multiplying learning possibilities for 750 million children in 96 countries.

Co-hosted by Italy’s Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GPE’s campaign aims to turn the tide on the global learning crisis as the world stands at an inflection point.



Read the case for investment

