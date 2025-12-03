Kaldalón hf.: Manager's transaction

Attached is a notification regarding the transaction of a party closely related to a board member in accordance with Article 19 of MAR, cf. Icelandic Act No. 60/2021. The transaction concerns the purchase by IREF ehf. of 5,185,000 shares in Kaldalón from Loran ehf. on the one hand and 5,185,000 shares in Kaldalón from Premier eignarhaldsfélag ehf. on the other hand, or a total of 10,370,000 shares. The buyer of the shares, IREF ehf., is equally owned by the sellers of the shares.

Attachment