Ensurge Micropower ASA - Extraordinary General Meeting held on 3 December 2025

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was held today as an electronic meeting. All items on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors in the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting, including, among other things, the issuance of 27,433,079 tranche 2 shares in the private placement announced on 9 November 2025, a subsequent offering of up to 22,222,222 offer shares to existing shareholders not participating in such private placement (more details to follow in a separate stock exchange announcement), and the issuance of 67,934,000 warrants to Corning Research & Development Corporation, each warrant with an exercise price of NOK 1.50.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website.

Ensurge (www.ensurge.com) powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the Company's team of battery specialists have pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production processes. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more news and information on Ensurge, please visit https://www.ensurge.com/news-room.

