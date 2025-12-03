$3.669 Bn Cargo Inspection Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Growth Driven by Surging Global Cargo Trade Volumes and the Imperative to Safeguard High-value Commodities

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Inspection Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cargo Inspection Market is set to increase from USD 3.011 billion in 2025 to USD 3.669 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.03%.



The cargo inspection market is poised for significant expansion, driven by surging global cargo trade volumes and the imperative to safeguard high-value commodities amid rising cross-border activities. Free trade agreements and enhanced supply chain complexities further amplify the need for robust inspection services to mitigate risks, ensure quality compliance, and facilitate seamless international commerce.

Major players, such as Intertek, are innovating with advanced testing and inspection solutions to minimize trading risks, protect commodity integrity, and reduce loss exposure for stakeholders. These developments underscore the market's critical role in supporting resilient global logistics.



Market Drivers

Increasing Global Cargo Trade



Global cargo trade continues to expand, propelling demand for inspection services. Maritime transport, handling over 80% of world trade by volume and more than 70% by value, remains central to this growth. In 2023, maritime trade volumes grew by 2.4%, recovering from prior contractions, with projections for sustained above-2% annual increases through 2028.

Developing economies captured 54% of maritime freight in 2023, up from 38% in 2000, reflecting South-South trade dynamics. Asian seaports managed over 40% of loaded goods and 62% of unloaded cargo, underscoring regional dominance. Container trade, while modest at 0.3% growth in 2023, faces headwinds from supply chain disruptions, yet overall seaborne volumes are set to reach record highs, with global trade projected at $33 trillion in 2024, up $1 trillion from 2023.



The oil and gas sector exemplifies this trend, with upstream investments totaling $550 billion in 2023, supporting steady production growth despite volatility. Post-2020 recovery has seen exponential surges, driven by energy security demands and geopolitical shifts. Minerals, agricultural products, and dry bulk commodities - comprising 36% of maritime trade in 2023 - also fuel inspection needs. Benefits of cargo inspection, including risk reduction, cost savings on re-inspections, and enhanced buyer confidence, position it as indispensable for efficient global trade.



Rising Maritime Fraud



Escalating maritime fraud, including sophisticated tactics like computer hacking, forged bills of lading, and cargo theft, is a pivotal driver. Incidents of piracy and armed robbery dipped slightly to 116 in 2024 from 120 in 2023, yet crew safety risks persist, with 126 hostages in 2024 versus 73 in 2023. The Gulf of Guinea reported 18 incidents in 2024 (down from 22 in 2023), accounting for all 12 kidnappings, while the Singapore Straits saw 37 incidents in 2023 (stable from prior years), with high success rates for opportunistic crimes. Weapons usage rose, with guns in 26 incidents in 2024 (up from 15 in 2023) and knives in 39 (down slightly from 42).



Fuel price volatility exacerbates issues like adulteration and off-specification deliveries, eroding due diligence amid competitive pressures. Major ports are adopting automation and AI for container operations to detect fraud. The International Maritime Bureau (IMB), under the ICC, promotes global cooperation, information exchange, and training for customs officials. Cargo inspection firms provide specialized expertise, advanced software for fraud detection, and solutions to combat these threats, significantly bolstering market growth.



Market Restraints



High costs of advanced inspection technologies and the complexity of integrating them into diverse supply chains may hinder adoption, particularly in emerging markets. Regulatory variations across regions could also fragment service standardization.



The cargo inspection market is set for robust growth, propelled by expanding global trade - reaching $33 trillion in 2024 and persistent maritime fraud challenges, as evidenced by 116 incidents in 2024. Innovations from leaders like Intertek enhance risk mitigation and efficiency, ensuring protection for high-value goods. Asia's dominance in seaborne trade and oil/gas investments will drive regional momentum, though cost barriers persist. Stakeholders must prioritize technological integration and international collaboration to capitalize on these opportunities in an increasingly interconnected trade landscape.



The Cargo Inspection Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Cargo Type

Bulk Cargo

General Cargo

Others

By Inspection Type

Pre-Shipment Inspection

Post-Shipment Inspection

By Transportation

Land-Based

Water-Based

Air-Based

By End-User

Mining

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Others

