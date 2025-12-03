Financial Calendar for 2026 for A/S Øresund

 | Source: A/S Øresund A/S Øresund

Company Announcement

Date     Event
13 April Publication of the Annual Report for 2025

27 April Annual General Meeting

3 September     Publication of Interim Report for 1 January – 30 June 2026


