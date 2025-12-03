Add Some Warmth to Your Holiday Season with a Stay at the Waldorf Towers Hotel South Beach, Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just steps from the beach and on Miami’s iconic Ocean Drive, the Waldorf Towers South Beach offers the full SoBe experience. The boutique South Beach hotel has been immaculately restored and renovated to retain its original Art Deco architecture with spacious and well-appointed guestrooms. Enjoy sweeping oceanfront views, relax with signature cocktails and dining at the ICON Restaurant, and stroll down Ocean Drive to enjoy world renowned shopping, dining, art, and entertainment.

Holiday Season getaways start at $167* per night, per guestroom. Each of the hotel’s 43 guestrooms are brilliantly appointed to reflect the Art Deco era. Awash in pastel color and complemented with natural light from oversized and soundproof picture windows, you can unwind in comfort. Well-appointed bathrooms include lighted vanity mirrors, walk-in showers with rain showerheads, 50-inch flat screen TVs, coffee makers, and complimentary Wi-Fi. The ICON Beach Cafe is perfect for al fresco or indoor dining, serving local and organic comfort food breakfast through dinner. Grab a cocktail throughout the day and evening at The Lobby Bar or pick up a snack or necessity at Jonathan’s Fresh Market, open 24 hours a day.

With the ocean just steps away, all you need to do is slip on your flip flops and grab a complimentary beach chair and towel. Enjoy an open-air workout at Muscle Beach or explore the renowned sites of South Beach by heading to Lummus Park and the iconic Art Deco District. The Waldorf Towers South Beach is a short distance from the vibrant Wynwood Arts District, the Miami Convention Center, and the Port of Miami, connecting you to the Caribbean and beyond.

The Waldorf Towers South Beach is located at 860 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, Florida. It is 12 miles from Miami International Airport (MIA) and easily accessible from I-95. For more information and reservations, visit www.waldorftowersmiami.com or call 786.446-8100. *Rates subject to availability. Excludes taxes and resort fees.

The Waldorf Towers South Beach is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts.

Download Image Here: Deluxe King Guestroom

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mcu0oyr013ck2ezoqhdf0/Waldorf-Deluxe-King.jpg?rlkey=9g8x60uff09a9p9r52n6mquoi&st=0empv821&dl=0

More About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 112 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 16,000 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

