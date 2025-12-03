$71.83 Animal Health Market - Global Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Key Opportunities Lie in R&D for Innovative Products, Supportive Policies, and Expanding Distribution Networks & E-commerce Channels

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Health Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Animal Health Market is expected to increase from USD 52.432 billion in 2025 to USD 71.836 billion by 2030, driven by a 6.50% CAGR.



The global animal health market is poised for significant growth over the next five years, driven by increasing animal disease prevalence, rising demand for animal-derived food products, and supportive government initiatives. Animal health products, including medicines, vaccines, and nutritional supplements, are critical for addressing the health needs of both production and companion animals. The surge in livestock populations, fueled by global food demand, is a key growth factor, as it heightens the need for effective health management solutions to ensure animal productivity and welfare.





The growing incidence of animal diseases is a primary driver, prompting increased investments in research and development (R&D) by market players to introduce innovative products. Governments in both developed and developing economies are actively promoting animal health through policies and funding, further boosting market demand. Additionally, the rise in animal welfare organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) focused on stray animal care is enhancing business opportunities for manufacturers. The growing trend of pet adoption among millennials and increased animal breeding activities also contribute to market expansion.



The market is segmented by type, animal type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. By type, it includes vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and others. Animal types are divided into production animals (e.g., livestock) and companion animals (e.g., pets). End-users encompass veterinary hospitals and clinics, animal farms, and others. Distribution channels are categorized as online and offline, reflecting the increasing role of e-commerce in product accessibility. Geographically, the market spans North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific, with varying growth dynamics based on regional agricultural and pet care trends.



Competitive strategies among key players, such as Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Zoetis Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, include significant R&D investments, product launches, and strategic partnerships. These efforts aim to strengthen market positions and address evolving consumer needs. The focus on innovation ensures a robust pipeline of advanced health solutions, driving market growth.



Overall, the animal health market is set for steady expansion, supported by rising livestock and pet populations, increasing disease prevalence, and proactive industry and government efforts. The emphasis on animal welfare and innovative product development positions this market as a critical component of global agriculture and pet care industries.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $52.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Merck Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Ceva Sante Animale

Zoetis Inc.

Virbac

Nutreco N.V.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Zydus Animal Health and Investments Limited (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Limited)

Kyoritsuseiyaku Corporation

Animal Health Market Segmentation:

By Type

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Others

By Animal Type

Companion Animal

Production Animal

By End-User

Vet Hospitals and Clinics

Animal Farms

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

