CUDL and Informativ Partner to Help Dealerships Fight Fraud, Simplify Credit, Enforce Compliance, and Close More Deals

Irvine, CA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUDL, the leading credit union vehicle financing platform, and Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, credit solutions, and payments for the automotive and consumer finance industries, have announced a strategic partnership to streamline workflows and reduce risk.

Together, CUDL and Informative will deliver a fully-digital, secure solution that transforms the entire retail journey—from the very first consumer interaction through the sales and F&I process. By digitizing identity verification, credit applications, stipulations, and every required compliance checkpoint, the platform prevents fraud and proactively enforces a compliant sales process. Dealers gain real-time visibility into customer data and deal progress to accelerate deal structuring while ensuring every transaction is documented, transparent, and compliant. The result is faster deals, reduced risk, and stronger profitability.

“Dealers are under increasing pressure to protect every deal while moving faster,” said Josh Amaton, senior vice president of dealer solutions at CUDL. “This partnership creates an end-to-end system that not only speeds up deal flow but also locks in compliance and fraud protection from the start.”

Informativ’s technology provides a deeper understanding of each buyer’s financial position before the test drive even begins. With access to real-time data on trade-in equity, loan balances, and credit eligibility, dealers can tailor financing options more precisely and move qualified buyers through the sales process faster and more confidently. The platform’s built-in safeguards also help flag potential fraud early, allowing every transaction to begin with certainty.

With this integration, dealers can:

Digitally collect and manage customer documents and data in real time.

Detect identity fraud early with a multi-layered fraud approach.

Gain unified access to soft and hard pulls from all three credit bureaus.

Access deep customer insights—from identity and credit readiness to trade-in equity, loan payoffs, and buying intent—before the first test drive.

Provide consumers with stop-by-payment experiences, using soft pull pre-qualification to surface accurate, transactable monthly payments they can trust.

Empower the desk with real-time, VIN-level payment intelligence, surfacing the most profitable, transactable deal structures instantly.

Reduce compliance burden by up to 80% with enforceable, built-in processes.

Immediately structure deals with no paperwork delays.

"The partnership is about more than just technology— it’s about giving dealers the confidence to move faster without compromising security or compliance," said Curtis Knievel, vice president of business development at Informativ. "By combining our real-time fraud detection and compliance automation with CUDL’s powerful lending network, we’re helping dealers close more deals with less risk and greater efficiency."

Together, CUDL and Informativ are helping dealers create a faster, safer, and more compliant retail experience, all while increasing the number of qualified buyers who make it to the finish line.

Dealers can contact a CUDL Dealer Solutions Manager for more information.

About CUDL

Origence CUDL connects nearly 20,000 auto dealerships to the nation’s largest financing network of credit unions and in-market shoppers. Serving dealers since 1994, CUDL has helped vehicle dealers fund more than $500 billion in vehicle sales. With a focus on loan decision and funding speed, CUDL delivers flexible loans with competitive rates. Dealers can easily incorporate their after-market solutions using the streamlined CUDL portal, enhancing the F&I experience with eContracting and assisting dealers in selling more vehicles. For more information, visit CUDL.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, and credit technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ's software optimizes the consumer finance qualification process, ensures compliance, and enhances profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2024 and 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and as a 2024 and 2025 Great Place To Work certified employer. For more information, visit www.informativ.com

