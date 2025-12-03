World Class Health Partners with GAM to Select and Directly Contract with Top Quality Surgeons

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Class Health (“WCH”), a global leader in medically led Centers of Excellence (CoE) networks, today announces their strategic partnership with Global Appropriateness Measures (“GAM”), an innovative, physician-led healthcare analytics company dedicated to reducing clinical waste and driving high-value care. Through this partnership, WCH will embed GAM’s novel quality and appropriateness data into its network selection methodology.

World Class Health takes pride in leading with a medically led care model with a foundation in evidence-based care and continuous quality improvement. Grounded in similar principles, GAM uses clinical wisdom, evidence from the medical literature, and a sophisticated practice pattern measurement algorithm to identify excessive or inappropriate medical care. With this partnership, WCH will integrate GAM’s data-driven metrics into their systems to ensure patients receive the right procedures for their needs while avoiding unnecessary interventions that can lead to harm and higher costs of care.

“At World Class Health, quality isn’t a box to check—it’s a clinical imperative,” said Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. “Our physicians deliver excellent outcomes, including low readmission rates, and follow evidence-based guidelines to ensure patients receive the right, necessary care. That’s why GAM’s deep focus on outcomes and appropriateness metrics aligns perfectly with our shared commitment to global clinical excellence.”

Founded in 2016 by physicians from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, GAM is at the forefront of high-value care quantification. GAM’s clinical consortium conducts intensive internal processes to identify and curate meaningful measures of appropriateness and quality in more than 40 specialties. Through this collaboration, GAM’s measures will be incorporated into WCH’s system-wide quality infrastructure, furthering WCH’s dedication to medically led provider selection and continuous outcomes tracking.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WCH to fortify their CoE networks and ultimately improve patient outcomes across the country,” said Will Bruhn, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of GAM. “By delivering actionable, meaningful insights on clinician and facility performance, this partnership will help reduce instances of low-value care and overtreatment—main drivers of the more than $760 billion wasted in US healthcare each year.”

WCH’s partnership with GAM reflects a shared goal: leveraging deep medical evidence for provider selection and driving meaningful, measurable improvement in care quality.

About World Class Health:

World Class Health is a global health benefits company connecting employees to top medical centers worldwide through its modern Centers of Excellence network, tailored to the needs of today’s knowledge workforce. With hundreds of locations and thousands of trusted providers across the U.S., World Class Health delivers seamless access to high-quality surgical care wherever employees are, while being used as the largest cost savings lever. Their medically led navigation ensures personalized guidance at every step, while their commitment to delivering a world-class patient experience empowers employers to achieve better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.worldclasshealth.com .

About GAM:

GAM is an innovative, physician-led healthcare analytics company dedicated to reducing clinical waste and driving high-value care. With novel metrics that deliver actionable, meaningful insights on clinician and facility performance, GAM has become the gold standard in healthcare quality measurement. Learn more by visiting www.gameasures.com .

