FactSet and Arcesium Debut Tech To Unite Front, Middle, and Back Office Workflows for Asset Owners and Managers

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, and Arcesium, a leading global financial technology firm for the investment industry, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a unified investment management offering designed to seamlessly integrate front, middle, and back office asset management workflows across public, private, and alternative markets. This partnership addresses the growing demand for solutions that unify workflows, connect fragmented data, and enable firms to navigate the increasing complexity of modern investing.

“Feedback from our clients across the industry consistently highlights data fragmentation as the leading operational challenge facing asset managers today, with some estimates showing that regulatory compliance costs for global asset managers have doubled over the past decade,” said David Mellars, SVP, Senior Director, Middle Office Product Management at FactSet. “These pressures are driving significant changes in how firms approach both innovation and everyday operations, and FactSet’s partnership with Arcesium is in direct response. Combatting fragmentation and unifying the entire deal lifecycle, inclusive of back office accounting solutions, is an essential step for the industry, especially as capital markets rapidly evolve, regulations shift, and competition intensifies across asset classes. This is more than an integration; it’s a shift toward connected capital, where data, technology, and innovation converge to redefine the future of investing.”

Integrating analytics engines, data pipelines, and AI-powered workflows, this end-to-end solution enables deeper due diligence, and streamlined portfolio monitoring and reporting across asset classes. Buy-side teams can efficiently ingest, model, and analyze diverse asset types—including illiquid and bespoke investments—yielding a "single source of truth" for investment and compliance teams.

Comprehensive Coverage Across All Asset Classes:

Rather than focusing primarily on public markets or requiring disparate systems for private and alternative assets, the FactSet-Arcesium solution is purpose-built to provide seamless integration of workflows across public, private, and alternative asset classes, ensuring unified operations and reporting.

For asset owners and managers—including pension funds, family offices, and hedge funds—the convergence of public and private markets is accelerating dramatic shifts in capital allocation and industry competition. FactSet data illustrates that private credit has become a standout segment, with record fundraising climbing from $198 billion in 2023 to $210 billion in 2024, and $124 billion raised in just the first half of 2025, according to FactSet estimates. Industry concentration is escalating: FactSet data indicates that mega-managers now secure 46 percent of capital raised, despite representing less than 3 percent of the managers, intensifying competition for high-quality assets.

As global private capital continues to grow, asset owners and managers must contend with rising data and transparency demands, and increasingly complex portfolios, a challenge addressed by unified solutions like FactSet and Arcesium’s partnership, enabling smarter navigation of today’s multi-asset landscape.

Truly End-to-End Platform: Front, Middle & Back Office Connected

By leveraging FactSet’s global data infrastructure and Arcesium’s cloud-native technology, the partnership delivers superior data consistency and advanced analytics within a flexible, interoperable platform, uniquely addressing the challenge of integrating critical middle and back-office functions, such as accounting and compliance, that have historically been underserved or siloed. This empowers asset managers to streamline operations, automate processes, and adapt rapidly to evolving regulatory demands without vendor lock-in.

“Integrating Arcesium's comprehensive post-trade platform with FactSet's robust investment analytics has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency. This seamless integration allows us to streamline portfolio management, improve performance analytics workflows, and make more informed investment decisions," commented Neal J. Wilson, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer, EJF Capital.

This platform combines FactSet’s advanced front and middle-office analytics and portfolio management tools with Arcesium’s proven back-office technology, including IBOR (Investment Book of Record), ABOR (Accounting Book of Record), and Reference Data solutions. By bridging the gap between public and private assets, the platform delivers a single source of truth that simplifies processes, enhances transparency, and accelerates decision-making.

“In an increasingly complex and interconnected financial landscape, firms require sophisticated, unified solutions to navigate evolving market dynamics and regulatory demands,” said Mahesh Narayan, SVP, Head of Commercial Partnerships at Arcesium. “By combining Arcesium's deep operational and data management capabilities, including our UBOR and Aquata platforms, with FactSet's comprehensive front-office suite, we are delivering a truly holistic and future-proof solution. This partnership will enable our clients to achieve unprecedented levels of data integrity, accelerate their data strategies, and unlock new growth opportunities across all asset classes.”

For more information about this end-to-end solution from FactSet and Arcesium, register for this webcast, hosted by Cutter Associates: https://info.cutterassociates.com/newsmaker-a-first-look-at-the-factset-arcesium-collaboration-for-the-buy-side.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving approximately 9,000 global clients and over 237,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Arcesium

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering pre- and post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions, including private market firms, hedge funds, and institutional asset managers. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client’s ecosystem, Arcesium’s cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $5.3 trillion in gross AUM and over $1.2T in sell-side capital balances and has modelled over 160+ million investments to date. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle. Arcesium currently has a staff of over 2,300 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals. For more information about Arcesium and its capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

