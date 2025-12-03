Drugs Made In America Acquisition II Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Rights Commencing December 3, 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drugs Made In America Acquisition II Corp. (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced that commencing December 3, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering completed on September 26, 2025, may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares of the Company and the rights included in such units on the Nasdaq Global Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.

The ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “DMII” and “DMIIR,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “DMIIU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares and rights.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole book-running manager in the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Drugs Made In America Acquisition II Corp.

The Company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It has not selected any specific business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search for businesses in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company believes that it is possible to mitigate risks in the U.S. medical supply chain by investing in companies that will reduce America’s overreliance on production of pharmaceuticals from concentrated geographic regions through investments in strategic on-shoring of advanced domestic manufacturing technologies for critical drugs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related preliminary prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Drugs Made In America Acquisition II Corp.

1 East Broward Boulevard, Suite 700

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Lynn Stockwell

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chair

Email: executive@dmaacorp.com

Phone: (954) 870-3099