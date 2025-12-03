CORRECTION – Angel Twin Doubles Down on Value with Dual-Token Backing, Launching Mass Onboarding for User-Owned AI

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Angel Twin, please note that in the media contact section, the email address should be bill@billinman.com, not bill@inman.com as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Angel Twin, a platform that combines advanced neural networks with blockchain to enable anyone to build, train, and monetize a personalized AI assistant, today announced a dual-tokenomics initiative designed to ensure stability and redeemability for its entire ecosystem. The company is implementing two distinct but complementary backing mechanisms: providing direct liquidity backing for the $ANGL utility token and vaulting $ANGL tokens to back all points and rewards earned on the platform.

This two-pronged strategy is the foundation of a new partner program that allows any business, creator, or community to deploy their own branded, liquidity-backed utility tokens, onboarding millions of Web2 users into Web3 with guaranteed value.

1. Liquidity Backing for the $ANGL Ecosystem Token

The $ANGL token, which powers AI-driven engagement, automation, and financial inclusion across the Angel Twin ecosystem, now has the additional utility of being the liquidity pool for partner tokens. This strengthens the entire network and provides a stable foundation for all transactions and utilities built on top of it.

2. Vaulted $ANGL Backing for All Platform Points

In a separate but critical move, Angel Twin confirmed that every point purchased or earned within the platform—through AI usage, community participation, or referrals—is now backed by a representative value of $ANGL tokens held in a secure vault. This ensures long-term stability and redeemability for users.

“We are building a predictable and reliable value system from the ground up,” said Bill Inman, CEO of Angel Twin. “The liquidity backing of $ANGL secures our core economy, while the points vaulting mechanism guarantees that when users are ready to off-ramp, the tokens are there. It’s about creating unwavering trust for both our partners and their communities.”

Empowering Partners with a Trusted Framework

This robust dual-backing system allows partner organizations to launch their own token economies with confidence. Partners receive their own utility tokens that are:

Liquidity-Backed by Angel Twin's system.

Powered by the vault-secured $ANGL ecosystem.

Integrated with the full suite of Angel Twin's AI and platform functionality.





Pioneering the User-Owned AI Economy

This economic framework supports Angel Twin’s core mission of decentralizing AI. Through the Angel Twin AI Vault, users own, train, and operate AIs using their own data—retaining privacy and earning potential.

“If people don’t own their own AI, they won’t earn from the AI economy. Their data will be gated by Big Tech,” said Inman. “Our decentralized AI Vault, combined with our resilient tokenomics, ensures users truly own their data, their models, and the value they create.”

Driving Adoption Through Partnerships and Referrals

Angel Twin is actively onboarding major organizations, including leading real estate and mortgage associations. To accelerate growth, a multi-tiered referral program rewards users with 3% on direct referrals and 1% on second-tier referrals, creating a sustainable passive income stream tied to ecosystem activity.

“This is one of the biggest future markets the world has ever seen,” said Inman. “We’re giving people a way to earn from the AI and blockchain activity they help create.”



Learn more about Angel Twin and the $ANGL token on angeltwin.com and AnglToken.io.

About Angel Twin

Angel Twin is a platform that combines advanced neural networks with blockchain, enabling anyone to build, train, and monetize a personalized AI assistant. It is a collaboration between AngelAi and Twin Protocol, combining advanced AI applications with blockchain-based digital identity security. Each twin safeguards its owner’s data, executes tasks, and generates income while maintaining transparent provenance and payments on-chain.

Angel Twin, along with its officers and directors, has no affiliation, ownership interest, or governance relationship with the $ANGL Token and its corporate entity ANGL, Inc.



About $ANGL Token

$ANGL is the utility token that powers AI-driven engagement, automation, and financial inclusion across the Angel Twin ecosystem, giving individuals a direct financial stake in the services which their AI “twins” perform. It is designed for long-term utility, scalability, and ecosystem expansion. It powers AI-driven applications, community engagement, and financial inclusion. The $ANGL token does not entitle a holder to any equity interest, revenue share, or other payment consideration from AngelAi, Twin Protocol, Angel Twin or any other project or entity. We discourage purchase of the $ANGL token for any reason other than for use of the Angel Twin platform. All use of the Angel Twin platform is subject to terms and conditions set forth on the Angel Twin website.

