ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. Concludes Share Buyback Program at $4.00/Share

WILMINGTON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. is pleased to announce the conclusion of its share buyback program at $4.00/share. Repurchases were made through privately negotiated transactions and shares were subsequently canceled.

ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. offers high-octane Interim CFO Services for special situations (Private Equity -- Turnarounds -- Workouts -- Bankruptcies -- Carveouts -- Divestments -- Acquisitions -- Hyper Growth -- High-Stakes Transitions).



