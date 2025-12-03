Award-Winning Journalist Anjalee Khemlani to Host Virtual Roundtable with Leading Medical Experts to Discuss Latest Developments in Treating Acute Agitation Related to Neuropsychiatric Conditions

Event Sponsored by BioXcel Therapeutics Set for 10 a.m. EST on Monday, Dec. 8

Topics Covered by Drs. Leslie Citrome, Marc Milano, and Leon Ravin to Include Opportunities and Advantages of Self-Administered Treatments at Home

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of patients and caregivers continue to struggle with acute agitation episodes associated with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, a timely and highly anticipated virtual roundtable will bring together leading medical experts to discuss the future of care, including the growing potential for safe, effective self-administered treatments at home.

Hosted by Anjalee Khemlani, an award-winning healthcare journalist known for her in-depth reporting at Yahoo Finance and NJBIZ, the one-hour event will take place Monday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. EST. Pre-registration is now open at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1744467&tp_key=14d071615e .



With an estimated 57 to 77 million episodes of agitation associated with bipolar disorders and schizophrenia in the at-home setting occurring annually in the U.S., this roundtable aims to give clinicians, caregivers, investors, and healthcare professionals an inside look at how treatment paradigms are shifting, and what innovations may soon redefine patient care outside emergency rooms, psychiatric facilities, and skilled nursing settings.

The roundtable participants are:

Leslie Citrome, M.D., M.P.H. , Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at New York Medical College



Marc A. Milano, M.D., FACEP , Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey



Leon Ravin, M.D. , Psychiatrist and Statewide Psychiatric Medical Director for the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, State of Nevada



Attendees may ask questions via written Q&A. A recording of the event will be posted to the BioXcel Therapeutics website and available here .

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical company built on artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience. Its wholly owned subsidiary, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, is focused on the development of medicines in immuno-oncology. The Company’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indications. For more information, please visit bioxceltherapeutics.com .

