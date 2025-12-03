DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches 100% Allocation in Phase 6 Ahead of Q4 V1 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering one of the most active stages of its early development as Phase 6 of the token allocation approaches full completion. With only a very small portion of tokens remaining at the current price level, interest in the project has increased sharply. The team continues to release updates on development progress, security reviews, and product milestones, pushing the project further into the spotlight as one of the more closely watched new crypto names heading into the final quarter of 2025.





Rising Participation as Phase 6 Nears Completion

Mutuum Finance has reported strong and steady participation since its token sale began in early 2025. What started at a price of $0.01 has now reached $0.035, showing a 250% increase during the development stages. This rise has drawn more attention to the project as users follow its progress toward the next major pricing level.

The total supply for MUTM is 4 billion tokens. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated for the presale phase. This represents 45.5% of the full supply. More than 810 million tokens have already been acquired, and Phase 6 is now on the edge of reaching full allocation. The pace has increased over the last several days, reflecting broader interest in the project as it moves closer to its next technical milestone.

The project has also reached over 19,000 holders, showing strong global participation. Mutuum Finance has now raised $19.1 million, and activity continues across different regions as Phase 6 approaches closure.

A key driver behind this increasing activity is the platform’s 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This system encourages constant engagement and provides a steady stream of participation throughout the day. In combination with easy card payment support, the project has opened its doors to both new and experienced crypto users.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a dual-market lending protocol that aims to support a wide range of users across the DeFi ecosystem. The system is designed to allow users to lend and borrow assets while maintaining stability through clear rules and transparent mechanics.

When users supply assets such as ETH or USDT, they receive mtTokens. These mtTokens increase in value as borrowers repay interest. This creates steady growth based on actual usage of the platform rather than fixed emission schedules. The rising value of mtTokens comes from lending activity and helps support a healthy flow of liquidity in the system.

Borrowers interact with interest rates that adjust to liquidity conditions. When liquidity is high, borrowing costs tend to remain low. When liquidity tightens, borrowing becomes more expensive. Loan-to-value requirements help protect positions by keeping collateral at safe levels. When collateral falls too far, liquidations can occur, where liquidators repay part of the debt and purchase collateral at a reduced rate. This helps stabilize the system and maintain smooth operation.

Mutuum Finance is also preparing a buy-and-distribute structure. A share of the platform’s revenue will be used to buy MUTM from the open market. These purchased tokens will be distributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This process supports additional liquidity and activity in the system.





Development Progress and Q4 Testnet

The Mutuum Finance team announced on its official X account that the V1 testnet is scheduled for release in Q4 2025. The first version of the protocol will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the liquidator bot, and the debt-tracking system. ETH and USDT will be supported at launch, giving users a clear first look at how the platform will operate.

The testnet will allow the team to evaluate performance, fix any issues, and prepare for future upgrades. It will also give community members a chance to explore the system before the full launch.

Another important element of the development process is the project’s focus on expanding to layer-2 networks. Layer-2 deployment offers faster transactions and lower fees, making lending and borrowing more efficient. Mutuum Finance plans to use this expansion to reach new users and support greater liquidity across multiple chains.

The project is also preparing a USD-pegged stablecoin that will play an important role in lending activities. The stablecoin will be minted and burned based on demand and will be supported by borrower interest. Stablecoins help provide stability in DeFi ecosystems and allow borrowers to operate with more predictable values.

Mutuum Finance will use Chainlink feeds as the primary source for price data. Backup oracles, aggregated pricing, and decentralized exchange data will act as secondary sources. This helps protect users from liquidation errors and ensures that borrowing and lending calculations remain accurate.

Phase 6 Approaches 100% Completion

Security remains a major priority for the Mutuum Finance team. The project completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score. Halborn Security is conducting a full audit of the lending contracts to identify any issues that need attention before the testnet becomes public. The Mutuum Finance team also runs a $50,000 bug bounty to encourage developers to report vulnerabilities early.

With Phase 6 now approaching full allocation, the remaining supply at the current price is limited. Participation continues to rise as more users watch the progress toward the testnet release. Combined with audited contracts, mtToken yield, stablecoin plans, and layer-2 expansion, Mutuum Finance continues to appear in discussions about next crypto projects with growing community traction. Further updates are expected as the team moves closer to the Q4 V1 launch and the final allocation stages of Phase 6.

