Mobilicom to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2025 on December 9–10, 2025

Palo Alto, California, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) (“Mobilicom” or the “Company”), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2025 on December 9 and 10, 2025. Oren Elkayam, the Company’s Founder and CEO, will deliver a presentation at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 9, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on December 10.

The live webcast of Mobilicom’s presentation will be available at the following link: LINK, and a replay will be accessible afterward.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mobilicom, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

