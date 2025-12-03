SMG Is About to Complete Its Initial Public Offering (IPO), Opening a New Chapter of Development

DENVER, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMG is about to complete its Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking an important milestone in the company’s development and signaling the official beginning of a new journey. As an emerging global force in media and digital marketing, SMG’s upcoming listing is not only a recognition of the company’s past efforts and achievements but also a declaration of its broader growth potential in the future.





Since its establishment, SMG has adhered to its core philosophy of “innovation-driven and integrity-based operations,” committed to providing high-quality content communication and digital marketing services for global clients while continuously promoting progress and transformation within the media industry. The company is expected to complete its IPO restructuring in mid-March 2026. This process will not only bring an entirely new professional experience for all employees but will also provide broader room for future strategic expansion.



David Alexander Moore, CEO of SMG North America, commented on the upcoming IPO: “SMG’s success comes from the dedication and contribution of every employee. All honors belong to each member of our team.”



The upcoming listing is not only a significant achievement in the company’s development but also a recognition and reward for the long-term dedication and hard work of all employees.



SMG’s upcoming public offering would not be possible without the strong support of government departments, regulatory agencies, investors, partners, and all employees. The company extends its sincere gratitude to all institutions and individuals who have cared about and supported SMG’s growth. With the successful completion of the IPO, SMG’s international influence will be further strengthened. As a multinational enterprise regulated by both the United Kingdom and the United States, SMG strictly complies with international laws and conducts global business with high standards and transparency.



In the future, SMG will continue to uphold the business philosophy of “customer-centric, quality-oriented, efficiency-driven management, and innovation-led growth,” continuously enhancing core competitiveness, expanding the global market, strengthening management systems, and continuously increasing corporate value and brand influence.



The upcoming IPO not only signifies that SMG is stepping into a new stage of development but also indicates that broader growth opportunities and a higher-level international platform are unfolding ahead of us.



Media Contact

Company: Sha Media Group Ltd

Contact Person: Trevor Graham

Email: support@smgrow.com

Website: www.smgrow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf847bf7-dce9-4763-b5c9-be57ce6ae26d