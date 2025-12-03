Twissted Whiskers Pet Hotel Expands Daycare Capacity to Meet Growing Suwanee Pet Care Demand

SUWANEE, Ga., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twissted Whiskers Pet Hotel has announced the expansion of its daycare capacity in response to a marked increase in pet-care demand across the Suwanee community. The update includes additional supervised play areas, updated rotation schedules, and increased staff coverage during peak weekday hours.

The decision comes as pet ownership trends continue to rise nationwide, with local families seeking reliable daytime care options that support exercise, socialization, and routine structure for dogs of all ages. In Suwanee, the demand has been particularly notable among working professionals balancing hybrid or in-office schedules.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a consistent uptick in daycare inquiries, especially from households with young or high-energy dogs that benefit from structured activity during the day,” said a spokesperson for Twissted Whiskers Pet Hotel. “Expanding our capacity allows us to accommodate more families without compromising the quality of care or the safety standards that have shaped our reputation in the community.”

As part of the expansion, the facility has reorganized indoor and outdoor playgroup zones to improve traffic flow and ensure that dogs are matched according to size, temperament, and activity level. Updated shade and rest areas were added to outdoor spaces, while indoor rooms received new mats, ventilation improvements, and environmental enrichment stations designed to support mental stimulation.

The hotel has also broadened its staff training program to meet the increased capacity. Newly added team members receive instruction in canine behavior grouping, emergency readiness, safe play supervision, and the facility’s established handling protocols. Weekend availability has been extended as well, reflecting a growing demand from pet owners who work non-traditional schedules or use weekends for travel and errands.

Twissted Whiskers has served Suwanee and the surrounding area since 2005, offering boarding, grooming, and daycare services for dogs, cats, and select small animals. While the business has grown significantly over two decades, leadership stresses that any expansion must align with community needs and operational sustainability.

“We take a measured approach to growth,” the spokesperson added. “Our primary responsibility is to the pets in our care. This expansion is not about adding volume, but about making sure that families who rely on us have access to dependable daycare support during a period of rising demand.”

The increased capacity is effective immediately, with additional weekday daycare slots now open for reservation. Twissted Whiskers encourages current and new clients to book in advance, especially during high-demand periods such as school breaks, holidays, and summer months.

With Suwanee experiencing continued residential growth and a strong culture of pet companionship, Twissted Whiskers expects demand for structured daytime pet care to remain elevated. The facility will continue monitoring usage patterns and community feedback to determine whether further adjustments or expansions may be warranted in the future.

About Twissted Whiskers Pet Hotel

Founded in 2005 in Suwanee, Georgia, Twissted Whiskers Pet Hotel is a licensed, full-service pet grooming, boarding, and spa facility. Serving dogs, cats, reptiles, and small animals, the business is committed to providing safe, playful, and personalized care. With luxury spa treatments, comfortable boarding suites, and a passionate team of trained professionals, Twissted Whiskers continues to set the standard for pet care in the region.

Contact Information

Name: Karibe Haynes

Phone: (678) 714-5477

Email: info@twpethotel.com

Website: www.twpethotel.com

