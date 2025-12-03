Digi Power X Implementing First B200 GPU Cluster in Alabama with Plans to Begin Data Processing in Q1 2026

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s amended and restated prospectus supplement dated November 18, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

MIAMI, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digi Power X Inc. (“Digi Power X” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), an innovative energy infrastructure company, today provided a comprehensive update on the execution of its AI infrastructure roadmap, highlighted by the deployment of its ARMS 200 Tier III modular data center platform, the completed implementation of its first NVIDIA B200 GPU cluster, the launch of its GPU-as-a-Service platform NeoCloudz in Q1 2026 and the expansion of its IP and global distribution partnerships.

ARMS 200 Deployment Beginning in Q1 2026

Digi Power X will begin deployment of its ARMS 200 (AI-Ready Modular Solution) platform in Q1 2026 across its U.S. Tier III facilities. ARMS is the Company’s standardized, modular AI data center architecture designed for:

• High-density GPU cluster integration;

• Liquid cooling and low-latency networking;

• Tier III redundancy across all pathways; and

• Multi-megawatt scalability at each location.

The ARMS platform is the backbone of Digi Power X’s transition from cryptocurrency mining to AI-optimized critical load infrastructure.

ARMS 200 Patent Filing Update

US Data Centers Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digi Power X, has completed the filing of its patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the ARMS 200 Tier III modular data center platform to cover key components of the ARMS architecture, including:

• Modular structural frame system;

• Integrated liquid-cooling configuration;

• Tier III redundant power and networking pathways; and

• Scalable multi-MW deployment configuration.

The Company expects to provide further updates as the USPTO examines the patent application.

Digi Power X Collaborates with Supermicro

Digi Power X is working with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Supermicro”) on the integration of the Company’s ARMS 200 Tier III-rated modular cluster line to enable global availability of the ARMS platform through Supermicro’s enterprise channel ecosystem.

The arrangement is intended to allow Digi Power X, through its wholly owned subsidiary US Data Centers Inc., to market, distribute and scale ARMS clusters internationally, giving enterprise and government clients access to a validated, turnkey, AI-ready Tier III modular data center solution built on Supermicro’s hardware backbone.

This recognition positions ARMS as a globally deployable product line, far beyond Digi Power X’s internal footprint.

First B200 GPU Cluster Completed in Alabama

As part of the ARMS rollout, Digi Power X has completed its first NVIDIA B200 GPU cluster at its Tier III Alabama campus. This cluster is optimized for:

• AI training;

• Large-scale inference; and

• Enterprise and research compute workloads.

The Company expects to begin initial data processing operations in Q1 2026, aligned with the launch of NeoCloudz (as described in further detail below).

Digi Power X is currently in the final stages of securing customer compute contracts that align with the B200 deployment schedule. Although discussions are in advanced stages, there is no guarantee that any such customer contracts will be finalized.

NeoCloudz to Go Live in Q1 2026

Digi Power X’s on-demand compute platform, NeoCloudz, is expected to launch in Q1 2026.

NeoCloudz is designed to provide scalable access to GPU compute for:

• AI startups;

• Enterprise AI/ML teams;

• Research institutions; and

• Developers and HPC workloads.

Built on a Supermicro enterprise-grade backbone and integrated directly into the ARMS modular architecture, the Company expects NeoCloudz will operate as a unified GPU-as-a-Service platform across Digi Power X’s Tier III facilities.

AI Transition Plan for Existing Power Assets

Digi Power X continues its strategic conversion of power capacity into Tier III AI infrastructure.

The Company is executing a phased deployment plan across its nearly 200 MW of available capacity.

Planned AI Deployment Schedule for 2026:

• Q1 2026: 5 MW

• Q2 2026: 15 MW

• Q3 2026: 30 MW

• Q4 2026: 55 MW total, including 40 MW critical

Current Available Power:

• Alabama: 55 MW

• New York: 141.7 MW

• Total Available Today: 196.7 MW

• North Carolina (anticipated 2028): 200 MW

The Company is targeting 195 MW operational by 2027, including 140 MW of critical Tier III AI capacity.

Strengthened Liquidity to Support AI Infrastructure Buildout

The Company held cash, Bitcoin (“ BTC ”), Ethereum (“ ETH ”) and cash deposits of approximately $97 million as of November 30, 2025, as compared to approximately $85 million on October 31, 2025 (based on a BTC price of $90,390 as of November 30, 2025, and $109,600 as of October 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap, and an ETH price of $2,990 as of November 30, 2025, and $3,800 as of October 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap), broken out as follows: Cash available: approximately $77 million BTC and ETH holdings: approximately $14 million Cash deposits: approximately $6 million

Total liquidity as of November 30, 2025: Approximately $97 million

This robust liquidity positions Digi Power X to accelerate the rollout of its 2026 AI infrastructure development plan, which includes the planned deployment of high-efficiency Tier III AI data centers and expansion of the Company’s critical power capacity across multiple U.S. sites.

Digi Power X expanded its inventory of BTC from approximately 112 BTC as of October 31, 2025, to 123 BTC as of November 30, 2025, representing an increase of approximately 10% over the previous month, through its mining activities (as described in more detail below).





Digi Power X held approximately 1,000 ETH as of November 30, 2025, with a fair market value of approximately $3.0 million (based on an ETH price of $2,990 as of November 30, 2025 per CoinMarketCap), as compared to a fair market value of approximately $3.8 million as of October 31, 2025 (based on an ETH price of $3,800 as of October 31, 2025 per CoinMarketCap). The Company’s ETH position is currently staked to generate an annualized return of roughly 3% in rewards. This yield provides an additional recurring revenue stream while maintaining exposure to ETH’s long-term appreciation potential.





The value of BTC produced at the Company’s facilities between its self-mining and colocation agreements and energy sales was approximately $2.9 million on November 30, 2025 (based on a BTC price of $90,390 as of November 30, 2025, per CoinMarketCap).





Miners running at the Company’s facilities produced approximately 23 BTC during the month between self-mining and colocation agreements, representing an approximate value of $2.2 million (based on a BTC price of $90,390 as of November 30, 2025, per CoinMarketCap).





The Company invested approximately $12.2 million year-to-date in capital expenditures and data center infrastructure support equipment, including approximately $3.6 million in November.





At the Market Equity Offering

The Company continues to strategically use its at-the-market equity offering as a flexible and efficient mechanism to raise and methodically deploy capital in support of Digi Power X’s AI infrastructure strategy. The ATM Program enhances the Company’s ability to continue scaling its build-out position, strengthen its balance sheet and pursue growth initiatives in alignment with its long-term vision while covering all working capital needs.

