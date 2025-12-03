Officially Licensed Mutant Football League Merchandise from Bull Airs Brings Monstrous Mayhem to the Masses

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Digital Dreams Entertainment — a studio founded by developers behind SSX on Tour, FIFA Street 2, Need for Speed: Pro-Street, and Army Men: Sarge’s Heroes — in partnership with nostalgia-powered pop culture apparel company Bull Airs , announced a new official merchandise line based on the blood-soaked, arcade-style sports game series Mutant Football League.

Let your freak flag fly with Bull Airs’ Mutant Football League lineup of exclusive sneakers, jerseys, Lace Faces™, and SneakerHeadz™ inspired by the upcoming Mutant Football League 2 for consoles and PC, as well as its ‘90s Sega Genesis predecessor, Mutant League Football. Official Bull Airs Mutant Football League apparel and merchandise channels the attitude, grime, and bad-assery of the game’s monstrous sports teams so you can rep your favorite parody teams in style.

The Bull Airs Mutant Football League lineup includes:

Longhorns Sneakers — Only mindless husks would pass up the chance at these Brainwashington Cadavers-themed high-top sneakers, adorned in the team’s signature burgundy and gold colors, combat spikes, zombie bite decal, and chain laces. Bloodstains are included, don’t worry.





— Only mindless husks would pass up the chance at these Brainwashington Cadavers-themed high-top sneakers, adorned in the team’s signature burgundy and gold colors, combat spikes, zombie bite decal, and chain laces. Bloodstains are included, don’t worry. Jerseys & T-Shirts — Several options based on multiple Mutant Football League teams, including the Cracksumskull Jugulars, Blitzburg Steelheads, Midway Mutants, New Goreleans Zombies, Diami Krakens, and more.





— Several options based on multiple Mutant Football League teams, including the Cracksumskull Jugulars, Blitzburg Steelheads, Midway Mutants, New Goreleans Zombies, Diami Krakens, and more. Lace Faces™ — Upgrade your kicks with MFL-themed toppers that cling to your laces and stare down any people or pets at ground level. Be careful where you step!





— Upgrade your kicks with MFL-themed toppers that cling to your laces and stare down any people or pets at ground level. Be careful where you step! SneakerHeadz™ — These little guys put the ball in football! This collectible further mutates a Brainwashington Cadavers player into a 4x5 hard foam spherical figure with a face only a mother could love.

“At Bull Airs, we put nostalgia in every step and stitch,” said Ryan Green, Co-Owner of Bull Airs. “I grew up playing the original Mutant League Football on Sega in the ’90s — back when games were gritty, funny, and full of attitude. So this partnership feels like coming full circle. We’re beyond excited to bring fans exclusive sneakers, jerseys, Lace Faces™, and SneakerHeadz™ inspired by the new game and the classic chaos that started it all. Nostalgia makes people feel good — it brings back memories, connects generations, and spreads happiness — and that’s exactly what we’re building together with Mutant Football League.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Bull Airs to unleash some truly outrageous kicks and killer threads for the Mutant League community,” said Michael Mendheim, Creative Director of Mutant Football League 2. “When I saw the first high-top concept — spikes, metal chains for laces — my jaw hit the floor. Chains for laces? That’s insane! Bull Airs nailed the badass attitude of Mutant Football League. Wearing those shoes is going to stop traffic… and probably cause an accident. The T-shirts and jerseys they’re crafting are absolutely sick, and I can’t wait to see what other madness they cook up next. Fans of MFL are going to be drooling to get their hands on this gear.”

The official Bull Airs Mutant Football League lineup is available for pre-order exclusively at https://www.bullairs.com/mutantfootball .

Firefly Brand Management brokered the licensing partnership between Digital Dreams Entertainment and Bull Airs.

About Mutant Football League 2

Mutant Football League 2 is the outrageous, over-the-top successor to the 2017 cult-classic created by Michael Mendheim, the mind behind Electronic Arts’ ‘90s Sega Genesis hits Mutant League Football and Mutant League Hockey.

This is not your parents’ football game or a bloated simulation that chases realism at the expense of fun. Mutant Football League 2 is a brutal, darkly comedic 8-on-8 arcade-style action-packed football game. Teams of Mutated Super-Humans, Monstrous Orcs, Skeletal Deadheads, and Armored BruiserBots are pit against each other in fantastical arenas packed with deadly traps and sinister hazards like buzzsaws and giant mutant worms.

This “anti-Madden” blends the pick-up-and-play accessibility of arcade sports games with strategic depth and a buttload of monstrous mayhem. Referees don’t just blow calls — they get blown up. Players don’t just fumble — they explode into limbs and pink mist.

Mutant Football League 2 will be released on December 10, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam. Festering fans can pick up the pre-launch edition of the game in Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview at a discounted price of $24.99; at launch, Mutant Football League 2 will cost $29.99.

A press kit including key art, screenshots, and logos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/MFL2-PressKit .

For more information and to follow Mutant Football League 2 on social media, please visit https://linktr.ee/mutantfootball .

The MUTANT FOOTBALL LEAGUE® is a game created solely for entertainment purposes. All content, including any names, logos, likenesses, teams, or events referenced are used purely for parody, satire and commentary. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, authorized by, licensed by, or in any way connected to the National Football League, its teams, players or the National Football League Players Association.

© 2017-2025 Digital Dreams Entertainment Inc.

About Digital Dreams Entertainment

Founded in 2010 by industry veterans Michael Mendheim and Maxim Novikov, Digital Dreams Entertainment Inc. specializes in bringing arcade sports and classic retro games to life for a new generation on PC and consoles. It is headquartered in Morton Grove, IL, with developers in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Digital Dreams Entertainment Inc. is best known for its hit title Mutant Football League™, whose sequel launches on December 10, 2025. Its founders had a hand in multiple fan-favorite classics, including Army Men: Sarge’s Heroes, BattleTanx, CrimeCraft, Def Jam Icon, FIFA Street 2, Mutant League Hockey, Need for Speed: Pro-Street, Robocalypse, SSX on Tour, and others.

More information is available on the company’s website, www.digitaldreamsentertainment.com .

About Bull Airs

Bull Airs is a pop culture nostalgia brand that puts nostalgia in every step and stitch. Known for its highly collectible custom sneakers, apparel, Lace Faces™, Sneaker Headz™, and Bow Biters™, Bull Airs collaborates with iconic franchises and cult classics to create limited-edition drops that bring fans’ favorite memories to life. Each design blends premium craftsmanship with a deep love for the movies, shows, and games that shaped a generation.

