Upexi to Participate in Upcoming December Investor Conferences

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (“Upexi” or the “Company”), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced that management will participate in the following December 2025 investor conferences. Details for each conference can be found below. The link to webcasted presentations can be found on our Investor Relations website here: https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar.
Benchmark’s 14th Annual Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference
Date: December 4, 2025, 8:45 AM – 3:40 P.M. ET
Location: New York Athletic Club, New York City
Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type: Investor Meetings
Solana Breakpoint 2025
Date: December 11-13, 2025
Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Attendees: Allan Marshall, CEO & Director, Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type: Panel
Panel Date and Time: December 12, 2025, 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM GST
Webcast: https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar
Webull CCS Investment Crypto/DAT Webinar
Date: December 17, 2025, 2:00 P.M. ET
Location: Virtual
Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type: Presentation
Webcast: https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at Upexi@KCSA.com.
About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.
Follow Upexi on X - https://x.com/upexitreasury
Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X - https://x.com/upexiallan
Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X - https://x.com/thetinyant
Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
(203) 442-5391
brian.rudick@upexi.com
Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
Upexi@KCSA.com
Media Relations Inquiries
Greg or Katie @STiR-communications.com
STiR-communications.com